Rich countries set to fail in providing $100bn climate finance in 2022 again, report says
Countries like the US and UK contributed a fraction of their pledged climate finance goals in past years
Rich countries such as the US and UK will fall short of their pledged climate finance commitment to poor countries for this year, according to new research.
The countries have continued to fail on their annual $100bn commitments that was pledged to poor countries to deal with worsening impacts of the climate crisis.
Analysis by the Zurich Flood Resilience Alliance published on Relief Web earlier this week showed “stark discrepancies between climate finance pledges by higher-income countries and what is being delivered”.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies