Truss campaign’s biggest donation came from wife of former BP executive

The single biggest donation to Liz Truss's campaign in the Tory leadership contest came from the wife of a former BP executive.

Fitriani Hay, the wife of James Hay, donated £100,000 to Ms Truss.

It came as the new prime minister set out her plan to help families struggling with their energy bills.

Ms Truss said she would freeze bills at £2,500, which will be paid for by additional government borrowing.

She declined to extend the windfall tax on the large profits of oil and gas giants.

