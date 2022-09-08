Nation ‘deeply concerned’ about Queen’s health, says Liz Truss

Sign up to the Inside Politics email for your free daily briefing on the biggest stories in UK politics Get our free Inside Politics email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Liz Truss said the nation will be “deeply concerned” by the news that Queen Elizabeth II is under close medical supervision.

The Conservative prime minister said “my thoughts and the thoughts of people across our United Kingdom” were with the 96-year-old monarch and the royal family.

Labour leader Keir Starmer also said he was “deeply worried” by the news from Buckingham Palace, adding that he was “hoping for her recovery” along with the rest of the country.

Prince Charles, heir to the throne, is now with the Queen at Balmoral after she was placed under medical supervision. Her doctors “are concerned for Her Majesty’s health”, a spokesperson for the palace said.

Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle interrupted a debate on the government’s energy bill crisis plan in the Commons on Thursday to give MPs the news of the Queen’s condition.

“I know I speak on behalf of the entire House when I say that we send our best wishes to Her Majesty the Queen, and that she and the royal family are in our thoughts and prayers at this moment,” said the Speaker.

The first indication something was wrong came as Cabinet Office minister Nadhim Zahawi came into the Chamber, sat down next to Ms Truss and began briefing her while she was listening to Sir Keir’s response to her energy statement.

Sir Keir, too, was passed a note by his deputy Angela Rayner, with Commons Speaker Sir also handed a piece of paper updating him about the developing situation.

Labour’s Chris Byrant said the Commons “feels chilly and somber, as if the blood has been drained from its cheeks” after the shock announcement, adding: “We wish Her Majesty and her family well.”

SNP Ian Blackford – speaking on Ms Truss’s plan to cap annual energy bills at £2,500 as the news came through – said he was “saddened”, before adding: “The thoughts and prayers of all of us will be with our Majesty”.

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey said the whole nation’s “thoughts and prayers are with Her Majesty the Queen and her family as we all hope and pray for her full recovery”.

Scotland’s first minister Nicola Sturgeon said “all of us are feeling profoundly concerned” at reports of the Queen’s ill-health, adding: “My thoughts and wishes are with the Queen and all of the royal family at this time.”

Wales’ first minister Mark Drakeford said in a tweet: “Concerned to hear the news from Buckingham Palace. I send my best wishes to Her Majesty and her family on behalf of the people of Wales.”

Former Tory prime minister David Cameron also said he was “deeply concerned” by the news about the Queen’s health. “I send my heartfelt thoughts and prayers to Her Majesty the Queen and the royal family at this worrying time.”

The Queen’s health has been scrutinised over the past year after she withdrew from key events due to ongoing mobility issues in recent months.

The monarch pulled out of a virtual Privy Council on Wednesday, a day after appointing Ms Truss as PM at her home in the Scottish Highlands.