Sweden on verge of getting first ever female prime minister

Magdalena Andersson is on the verge of making history.

On Thursday, she was elected leader of the ruling Swedish Social Democrats party (Socialdemokraterna), paving the way for her to become the country’s first ever woman leader.

The election to become leader took place over the past few days in the city of Gothenburg. In the party’s 131-year history she is only the second female leader to be elected. Mona Sahlin was party leader in 2007, however she never made it to the Prime Minister’s office.