Syrian family, whose child died waiting for UK resettlement, finally given date to move to Britain

The family were first given permission to come to the UK in 2018

Bel Trew
in Beirut
Tuesday 14 June 2022 19:35
Comments
<p>Firas, who had cerebral palsy, with his mother Hanan </p>

Firas, who had cerebral palsy, with his mother Hanan

(Bel Trew)

A Syrian refugee family whose disabled child died in dire conditions waiting for resettlement in the UK, has finally been given a date to transfer to Britain, after The Independent repeatedly raised their case with the Home Office.

The story of Firas, 13, is just one of several of where refugees who were promised resettlement as long ago as 2018 have died, or are at risk of dying, during the long delays.

The United Nations said in December that over 2000 refugees had been promised resettlement, some as long as four years ago, but were still waiting.

