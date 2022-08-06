Top Taiwan official leading missile production found dead in hotel room, report says
Deputy head of Taiwan defence ministry’s research and development unit died from a heart attack
A top Taiwan defence ministry official leading a missile production unit was found dead on Saturday morning in a hotel room, reported government-controlled Central News Agency (CNA).
Ou Yang Li-hsing, who was the deputy head of the Taiwan military-owned National Chung-Shan Institute of Science and Technology, died from a heart attack.
The official was found dead in a hotel room in southern Taiwan but there were no signs of ‘intrusion’, according to CNA.
