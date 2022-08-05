Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

China will not succeed in isolating Taiwan by stopping US politicians travelling there, says Pelosi

House speaker is the highest ranking American official to visit Taiwan in 25 years

Sravasti Dasgupta
Friday 05 August 2022 09:57
Comments

Missiles fired from Chinese coast amid Taiwan tensions

US House of representatives speaker Nancy Pelosi has said that China cannot stop US officials from travelling to Taiwan.

“They may try to keep Taiwan from visiting or participating in other places, but they will not isolate Taiwan by preventing us to travel there,” she said in Tokyo on Friday on the last leg of her Asia tour.

Ms Pelosi’s comments came two days after she visited the self-ruled island nation that China considers to be a part of its own territory.

Her visit sparked backlash from China, which has retaliated with military exercises in waters around Taiwan. Before the visit, Beijing had issued repeated warnings and threatened serious consequences if Ms Pelosi went to Taiwan.

On Wednesday, Ms Pelosi said in Taipei that the US’s commitment to democracy in Taiwan and elsewhere “remains ironclad”.

Recommended

Ms Pelosi, second in the line of succession to the US presidency, became the highest-ranking American official to visit Taiwan in 25 years.

On Friday, she said that her visit was not intended to change the status quo for the island nation but to maintain peace in the Taiwan Strait.

She also praised Taiwan’s hard-fought democracy, including its progress in diversity and success in technology and business, and criticised China’s violations of trade agreements, proliferation of weapons and human rights problems.

The US has no diplomatic relations with Taiwan and formally recognises Beijing’s one-China policy.

It, however, supplies arms to Taipei under the Taiwan Relations Act and has also promised to defend the island nation in the event of an attack from China.

She said that China had launched the strikes “probably using our visit as an excuse”.

Japanese prime minister Fumio Kishida said that China’s military exercises around Taiwan are a “grave problem” that threatens regional peace and security.

Beijing launched five ballistic missiles into the waters that Tokyo considers to be its exclusive economic zone, Japanese defence minister Nobuo Kishi said on Thursday, adding that this is the first time such an incident has ever taken place.

Recommended

Japan said it lodged a protest via diplomatic routes.

Ms Pelosi and five other members of Congress were in Tokyo after visiting Singapore, Malaysia, Taiwan and South Korea.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in