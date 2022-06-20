Advanced new model of Earth’s tectonic plates to improve global quake and volcano threat prediction

‘Biggest changes to the plate model have been in western North America’

Vishwam Sankaran
Monday 20 June 2022 15:26
Comments
Powered By Pixels

Video shows new models of geologic provinces and Earth’s tectonic plates

Scientists have developed a new model of Earth’s tectonic plates that provides fresh insights into the planet’s geological history and a better understanding of natural hazards like earthquakes and volcanoes.

The research, published in the journal Earth-Science Reviews, provides a better explanation of the spatial distribution of earthquakes and volcanic eruptions in Earth’s history.

“Our new model for tectonic plates better explains the spatial distribution of 90 per cent of earthquakes and 80 per cent of volcanoes from the past two million years, whereas existing models only capture 65 per cent of earthquakes,” said Derrick Hasterok, a lecturer with the Department of Earth Sciences at the University of Adelaide.

