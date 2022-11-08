Tesla stock plunges to new 52-week low as Elon Musk’s Twitter woes mount
Tesla stock fell below the key $200 price level on Monday after Musk encouraged ‘independent-minded’ voters to support Republicans
Tesla stock sank to hit a new 52-week low on Monday as chief executive Elon Musk’s rocky start to his Twitter regime appeared to spook investors.
Shares in the electric vehicle maker plunged more than 4 per cent to $196.66 on Monday after Mr Musk tweeted that “independent-minded” voters should support Republicans in Tuesday’s midterms.
The stock had recovering slightly to $198.40 by 3.40pm, but was still among the worst performers on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq indexes on Monday.
