Elon Musk news – live: CEO slammed for urging voters to support Republicans as celebrities flee Twitter
Twitter lays off staff around the world as Musk continues to attract criticism in his new position
Related: Trevor Noah tells Elon Musk how to make money from Twitter
Elon Musk has been criticised for urging “independent-minded voters” to back Republican candidates in this week’s midterm elections.
The Tesla and SpaceX boss, who bought Twitter for $44 billion last month, told his 115m followers that “shared power curbs the worst excesses of both parties”, and that voters should therefore limit a Democratic president by voting for a Republican Congress.
It comes after comedian Kathy Griffin and numerous others were suspended from Twitter for impersonating Elon Musk.
Ms Griffin, while pretending to be Mr Musk, urged Americans to vote for Democrats in the midterm elections.
It is the latest episode in a week of chaos the San-Francisco-based social network, which reportedly may have to rehire some of the staff that it fired last week because it needs their expertise.
Mr Musk decided to lay off almost 50 per cent of Twitter staff, with the company’s employees were alerted on their job status by email after barring their entrances to offices and cutting off their access to internal systems overnight.
Twitter is apparently losing an eye-watering $4m per day. immedaitely clear.
Musk urges independents to vote GOP
Elon Musk has been criticised for urging “independent-minded voters” to back Republican candidates in this week’s midterm elections.
The Tesla and SpaceX boss, who bought Twitter for $44 billion last month, told his 115m followers that “shared power curbs the worst excesses of both parties”, and that voters should therefore limit a Democratic president by voting for a Republican Congress.
In April, he said that Twitter “must be politically neutral” in order “to deserve public trust”.
Elon Musk’s cohort does not understand free speech
David Sacks, the founding chief operating officer and product leader of PayPal, who worked with Elon Musk, has claimed impersonation is free speech.
“Impersonation is not free speech. Fraud is not protected by the First Amendment”, he tweeted.
Ari Cohn, a prominent free speech lawyer, offered a rebuttal: “Impersonating someone on Twitter isn’t fraud. You should feel bad about this deeply uninformed tweet.”
He continued: “Furthermore, parody is protected by the First Amendment, and none of the exceptions you think you know anything about say otherwise. Stick to venture capitalizing. Leave the law to people who know what they are talking about.”
Whoopi Goldberg says ‘I’m out'
The actress and TV host Whoopi Goldberg has said she’ll be staying off Twitter after Elon Musk’s takeover.
“So it has been a little over a week since Elon Musk took over Twitter and the place, it’s a mess,” said Ms Goldberg on her TV show The View on Monday morning.
“I’m getting off. I’m getting off today because I just feel like, you know, it’s so messy... I’m going to get out, and if it settles down and I feel more comfortable, maybe I’ll come back. But as of tonight, I’m done with Twitter."
Ms Goldberg has around 1.6m followers on Twitter, although she does not tweet very often.
Elon Musk is doubling down on his claim that ‘activists’ are ruining Twitter’s advertising aims.
“Twitter has had a massive drop in revenue, due to activist groups pressuring advertisers, even though nothing has changed with content moderation and we did everything we could to appease the activists. Extremely messed up! They’re trying to destroy free speech in America,” tweeted Mr Musk on Friday.
Lou Paskalis, the MMA global president, explained to Mr Musk the concerns of some advertisers - especially in the wake of his firings. Mr Musk then blocked Mr Paskalis; he was unblocked sometime later.
However, Elon Musk has still said he has claims against the activists.
What is Mastodon?
Elon Musk’s takeover of Twitter has pushed users to alternative platforms, including a perculiar one called Mastodon.
The social media site has reportedly gained over 230,000 in the wake of Mr Musk’s buyout, with a total of 655,000 users.
However, Mastodon is not as simple to use as Twitter - despite looking superficially similar - and users may need some guidance in getting the most out of the site.
What is Mastodon, which Twitter users are fleeing to after Elon Musk takeover
Mastodon has gained 230,000 users in the last week
Elon Musk fired Twitter’s human rights team
Elon Musk ‘s job cuts hit Twitter’s entire human rights team.
The mass layoffs came as Mr Musk admitted that “a number of major advertisers have stopped spending on Twitter” since his takeover, with firms such as GM, Audi and General Mills pausing their advertising after the takeover.
Shannon Raj Singh, the former human rights counsel at the company, took to Twitter on Friday to confirm that she and her team had been ousted.
“Yesterday was my last day at Twitter: the entire Human Rights team has been cut from the company,” she wrote.
Elon Musk fires Twitter’s human rights team as part of sweeping layoffs at platform
Massive cuts came a week after world’s richest person completed $44bn purchase of company
Irish premier Micheal Martin has criticised the way in which staff were let go at Twitter, saying that it was “not acceptable” and was “fairly unprecedented”.
“We are concerned, and our concern is there for the employees of Twitter,” the Taoiseach told reporters in Co Tipperary.
Twitter is letting a significant number of staff go – reported to be as high as half its workforce – as part of tech billionaire Elon Musk’s dramatic takeover of the social media giant.
“There seems to be a fairly unprecedented approach being adopted here to a global workforce and that’s manifesting itself in Ireland.
“What I would say is no matter who you are or what sector you are in, one must always treat people with dignity and respect, and the employees at Twitter deserve to be treated with respect.”
Twitter staff cuts are ‘not acceptable’, says Irish premier
Micheal Martin criticised the way employees have been treated by the tech giant after Elon Musk’s takeover.
Elon Musk mocks Mastodon
Elon Musk has seemingly mocked Mastodon, the alternative site that many have embraced as they look to move away from Twitter.
Many high-profile users have already left the site, or threatened to leave. Some of them have moved onto Mastodon, an open source alternative to Twitter that has seen vast numbers of registrations in recent days.
But Mr Musk appeared to mock those who were switching over, referring to the site as “Masterbatedone”. He highlighted posts by US economist Paul Krugman, who appeared to have encountered technical problems when he signed up to the service.
Elon Musk mocks people signing up to Twitter alternative
Elon Musk has seemingly mocked Mastodon, the alternative site that many have embraced as they look to move away from Twitter.
Twitter may have to delay verification changes
Twitter will delay the rollout of their new system of verification check marks to subscribers of its $7.99 per month subscription service until after the US midterm elections on Tuesday, according to report by The New York Times.
The Times cites an internal post and two people with knowledge of the decision. The Independent has contacted Twitter for confirmation of the report.
The news comes just a day after the announcement of the new service in which users can pay to have a verification check mark on their profile.
Twitter’s new owner Elon Musk announced the initiative this week via the platform — one of many sweeping changes he is making to the social media site.
Twitter to delay rollout of paid blue checkmarks until after midterm, report says
An internal message raised the fear of possible “election interference” from the new paid verification system
Kathy Griffin has trolled Elon Musk by returning to Twitter via her dead mother’s account after being suspended.
The comedian was barred from the social media site for turning her user profile into a parody of its new owner.
Griffin’s account was soon removed, with Musk writing: “Going forward, any Twitter handles engaging in impersonation without clearly specifying ‘parody’ will be permanently suspended.”
However, Musk soon received a tweet from the account Griffin’s mother Maggie used before her death, which had not been active since 2019.
“I’m back from the grave to say… #FreeKathy,” she wrote, later clarifying in a separate tweet: “Oh by the way this is KG. I’m tweeting from my dead mother’s account.”
Kathy Griffin trolls Elon Musk by defying Twitter ban using dead mum’s account
’I’m back from the grave,’ Griffin wrote
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies