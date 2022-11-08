Whoopi Goldberg calls Elon Musk's Twitter takeover 'a mess' as she quits platform

Whoopi Goldberg has deactivated her Twitter account, joining other high-profile users in quitting the platform following Elon Musk’s $44bn takeover.

“It’s so messy, and I’m tired of now having certain kinds of attitudes blocked now getting back on. So I’m gonna get out, and if it settles down enough and I feel more comfortable maybe I’ll come back,” the co-host of The View said on the show.

Goldberg joins the likes of Gigi Hadid, Shonda Rhimes, Jameela Jamil, and Toni Braxton in leaving the platform.

