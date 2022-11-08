Gigi Hadid leaves Twitter after Elon Musk's takeover

Gigi Hadid is one the latest high-profile Twitter users to deactivate their account after Elon Musk’s $44bn takeover of the social media platform.

The model, 27, shared a post from a former employee of the company, adding her take on why she left the site.

“[Twitter] is becoming more and more of a cesspool of hate and bigotry, and it’s not a place I want to be a part of,” Hadid said.

Hadid joins the likes of Shonda Rhimes, Jameela Jamil, and Toni Braxton in quitting the platform.

Sign up to our newsletters.