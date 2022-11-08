Elon Musk news – live: CEO insists Twitter use at ‘all-time high’ as Tesla stocks sink and celebrities flee
Twitter lays off staff around the world as Musk continues to attract criticism in his new position
Related: Trevor Noah tells Elon Musk how to make money from Twitter
Elon Musk has been criticised for urging “independent-minded voters” to back Republican candidates in this week’s midterm elections.
The Tesla and SpaceX boss, who bought Twitter for $44 billion last month, told his 115m followers that “shared power curbs the worst excesses of both parties”, and that voters should therefore limit a Democratic president by voting for a Republican Congress.
It comes after comedian Kathy Griffin and numerous others were suspended from Twitter for impersonating Elon Musk.
Ms Griffin, while pretending to be Mr Musk, urged Americans to vote for Democrats in the midterm elections.
It is the latest episode in a week of chaos the San-Francisco-based social network, which reportedly may have to rehire some of the staff that it fired last week because it needs their expertise.
Mr Musk decided to lay off almost 50 per cent of Twitter staff, with the company’s employees alerted on their job status by email after barring their entrances to offices and cutting off their access to internal systems overnight.
Twitter is apparently losing an eye-watering $4m per day.
Some verified users report they cannot change their names on Twitter
Twitter’s policy states that account names must indicate a parody account. It banned impersonating profiles from the platform unless they explicitly mentioned they were parody accounts.
“Going forward, any Twitter handles engaging in impersonation without clearly specifying ‘parody’ will be permanently suspended,” Mr Musk tweeted yesterday.
But The Verge reported that several of its staff with verified accounts have not been able to change their screen names on Twitter to mark themselves as parody.
Many remaining staff didn’t know who their new managers were days after mass layoff - report
After thousands of Twitter’s employees were laid off last week, many of the remaining staff reportedly did not know who their managers were for days.
Remaining managers are also bracing for a steeper workload, Platformer reported, citing sources close to the matter.
Some of the remaining employees are reportedly “just sitting around.”
“No chain of command, no priorities, no organisation chart, and in many cases, no idea who your manager or team is,” one employee told Platformer.
Mastadon chief calls Elon Musk 'not entirely comprehensible' - report
Eugen Rochko, the founder and chief of Twitter rival Mastodon, said in an interview on Sunday that Elon Musk was “not entirely comprehensible” about his takeover of the microblogging platform.
Mr Rochko called the Tesla titan’s purchase of the platform an “impulse decision that he soon regretted,” adding that the multibillionaire must now “deal with the fallout.”
The Mastodon chief also criticised Musk’s stance on free speech on Twitter.
“So allowing free speech by just allowing all speech is not actually leading to free speech, it just leads to a cesspit of hate,” he told Time Magazine.
Elon Musk discusses putting all of Twitter behind paywall — report
Twitter’s new boss Elon Musk has reportedly discussed the possibility of eventually putting all of Twitter behind a paywall.
Platformer reported citing sources familiar with the matter that the Tesla chief and investor David Sacks discussed the idea of charging most, or all users, a subscription fee to use Twitter.
Under one such plan that was reportedly discussed, Twitter might allow everyone to use the microblogging platform for a limited amount of time every month but require a subscription for continued browsing.
Revealed: Elon Musk’s skill at magic tricks
One amazing nugget from early Twitter investor Chris Sacca: Elon Musk is a skilled magician.
While criticising Mr Musk’s decisions so far, and arguing that the Tesla and SpaceX mogul needs people around him who are willing to tell him the truth, Mr Sacca paused to express his overall admiration for Mr Musk.
“I've known Elon a long time... I've had fun nights out with him (did you know he is a skilled close-up magician?), and I've learned a lot from him. He's given me solid advice multiple times, and he has personally accelerated my ambitions to unf*** the planet.”
A skilled close-up magician? I’m not sure why, but somehow this makes complete sense.
Don’t believe all you read on Twitter
Here’s my full story on Daniel Radcliffe’s non-suspension from Twitter.
Numerous Twitter users and some news outlets shared claims on Monday that the 33-year-old actor was among the celebrities who had their accounts suspended for impersonating Mr Musk.
The rumour appeared to have begun with a tweet from ‘Weird’ Al Yankovic, the musical parody artist whom Radcliffe is portraying in a new Hollywood biopic, who said: “Oh no, they suspended @danielradcliffe’s Twitter account! Wasn’t it obvious he was doing a PARODY???”
But according to the Internet Archive, the account @danielradcliffe had already become inactive some time between September 2009 and August 201.
What does Elon Musk really believe?
Perhaps now is a good time to consider the exact nature of Elon Musk’s political beliefs.
The 51-year-old mogul has often been coy and contradictory about his politics, donating to both Republicans and Democrats while variously declaring himself a “moderate”, a “socialist”, and “socially liberal and fiscally conservative”.
His recent support for Republican candidates marks his most forthright political messaging so far, but he stopped short of presenting himself as a doctrinaire conservative.
And, if you dig deeply enough, you can find a clear strain of technocratic utopianism – apparently influenced by his famous love of science fiction – running through his statements.
Investor warns that layoffs could backfire
In his lengthy Twitter thread, early investor Chris Sacca issued a stark warning to Elon Musk about his massive layoffs, which have reportedly cut around 50 per cent of Twitter’s 7,400-strong staff.
”Every day it's looking more like an uphill battle,” he said. “So much product and policy talent was pushed out the company door, and, my god, you just can't fire that many engineers, operations [staff], and SREs and expect the site to stay healthy.”
”SREs” refers to “site reliability engineers”, a specialised cadre of employees that keep online services ticking away even under sustained high traffic or unusual circumstances.
Last week, the cloud computing economist Corey Quinn raised similar fears, saying Mr Musk’s reported plans to cut cloud spending by $1bn could lead Twitter to suffer outages or even permanent data loss.
“Most client requests are of the form ’help us predict and control our spend’,” he said. “Occasionally it's ’lower the bill.’ Almost never is it ’lower the bill by X dollars.’
“That happens as a side-effect of the others; pursuing it as the defined goal is courting disaster... very quickly you're not cutting fat, but muscle and bone.”
Musk ‘alone and winging it’, says early Twitter investor
One of Twitter’s earliest investors has said that Elon Musk needs people around him to “speak some truth to power” and say no to his worst ideas.
Chris Sacca, who invested $25,000 in Twitter back in 2006 and was its 102nd ever user, said on Monday that he feared Mr Musk was “straight-up alone right now and winging this” due to being surrounded by yes-men.
“I've known Elon a long time. I've admired his thinking and ambition. His ability to note and question the assumptions implicit in the rest of our thinking is a rare type of genius I've only seen in the greatest minds. His success to date is not an accident,” Mr Sacca said.
”But I've recently watched those around him become increasingly sycophantic and opportunistic. Simply put, agreeing with him is easier...
“This guy is alone. He has plenty of ’pals’ and is the life of parties and dinners. But the hard truth is that he is straight-up alone right now and winging this. If you're trying to make sense of anything, that context might help...
“Yet, I really want this thing to work. The only way I see that happening is if anyone around Elon can speak some truth to power and complement his bold and ambitious instincts with desperately needed nuance.”
Ice-T delivers his verdict
The rapper and movie star Ice T is unimpressed by Mr Musk’s takeover.
“Musk spent $44bn and I can still block him... lol... I'll probably get banned for that tweet,” he said on Monday afternoon.
You can’t win ‘em all, I guess.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies