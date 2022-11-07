Jump to content

Elon Musk urges Twitter followers to vote Republican for ‘shared power’

The Twitter owner says independent voters will decide who controls Congress on Tuesday

Andrew Feinberg
Monday 07 November 2022 16:55
<p>Elon Musk says Twitter employees who lost their jobs have been offered a three month payoff (Brian Lawless/PA)</p>

Elon Musk says Twitter employees who lost their jobs have been offered a three month payoff (Brian Lawless/PA)

Twitter owner and SpaceX founder Elon Musk has urged his more than 100 million Twitter followers to vote for Republicans in House and Senate races, citing the supposed benefits of divided government under Democratic President Joe Biden.

In a series of posts on the website he bought last month, Mr Musk said “independent-minded voters” should consider how “shared power curbs the worst excesses of both parties”.

“Therefore I recommend voting for a Republican Congress, given that the Presidency is Democratic,” he said, adding that, in his estimation, “independent voters are the ones who actually decide who’s in charge” because “hardcore Democrats or Republicans never vote for the other side”.

The South African-born entrepreneur, who has in the past described himself as a liberal on social issues but fiscally conservative, has taken to openly supporting the GOP in recent years, and since purchasing Twitter has made a point of engaging with prominent right-wing media figures.

Earlier this year, he attended a donor retreat with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy in Wyoming, where according to Axios he said the US would prosper if the GOP "stayed out of people's bedrooms" and Democrats kept "out of people’s wallets”.

At the time, the then-future owner of Twitter tweeted: "To be clear, I support the left half of the Republican Party and the right half of the Democratic Party!"

