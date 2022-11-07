Elon Musk urges Twitter followers to vote Republican for ‘shared power’

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Twitter owner and SpaceX founder Elon Musk has urged his more than 100 million Twitter followers to vote for Republicans in House and Senate races, citing the supposed benefits of divided government under Democratic President Joe Biden.

In a series of posts on the website he bought last month, Mr Musk said “independent-minded voters” should consider how “shared power curbs the worst excesses of both parties”.

“Therefore I recommend voting for a Republican Congress, given that the Presidency is Democratic,” he said, adding that, in his estimation, “independent voters are the ones who actually decide who’s in charge” because “hardcore Democrats or Republicans never vote for the other side”.

The South African-born entrepreneur, who has in the past described himself as a liberal on social issues but fiscally conservative, has taken to openly supporting the GOP in recent years, and since purchasing Twitter has made a point of engaging with prominent right-wing media figures.

Earlier this year, he attended a donor retreat with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy in Wyoming, where according to Axios he said the US would prosper if the GOP "stayed out of people's bedrooms" and Democrats kept "out of people’s wallets”.

At the time, the then-future owner of Twitter tweeted: "To be clear, I support the left half of the Republican Party and the right half of the Democratic Party!"