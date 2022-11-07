Elon Musk – live: Twitter might have to rehire staff it fired last week
Social media company lays off staff around the world
Twitter might have to rehire the staff that it fired last week, new reports suggest.
Elon Musk decided to lay off almost 50 per cent of Twitter staff, with the company’s employees were alerted on their job status by email after barring their entrances to offices and cutting off their access to internal systems overnight.
Twitter is apparently losing $4m per day. All those who lost their jobs were given three months of severance pay, Mr Musk claims, although the terms of the severance is unclear.
However, it has now been reported that dozens of its laid-off employees have been asked to come back to work with the company again.
Some of those who are being asked to return were laid off by mistake, it is reported.
Others were let go before management realised that they were needed to build new features Mr Musk has asked for.
This includes paid-for verification, a paywalled video player, better search features, and more.
Elon Musk may have to u-turn on firing employees, Bloomberg reports.
“Some of those who are being asked to return were laid off by mistake, according to two people familiar with the moves”, the publication states, citing people familiar with the matter who requested anonymity.
“Others were let go before management realized that their work and experience may be necessary to build the new features Musk envisions, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing private information.”
Jack Dorsey apologises to staff for layoffs
Twitter founder Jack Dorsey broke his silence over the mass layoffs at the social media giant after Elon Musk takeover and apologised to staff for layoffs.
He wrote in a series of tweets: “Folks at Twitter past and present are strong and resilient. They will always find a way no matter how difficult the moment. I realise many are angry with me. I own the responsibility for why everyone is in this situation: I grew the company size too quickly. I apologise for that.”
He added: “I am grateful for, and love, everyone who has ever worked on Twitter. I don’t expect that to be mutual in this moment...or ever…and I understand.”
UK Twitter staff given three days to choose representatives ahead of job cuts
Twitter workers who face losing their jobs in the UK have been given three days to nominate a representative for a formal consultation about their employment.
The social media company began widespread staff cuts around the world on Friday, with suggestions as many as half of its more than 7,500 staff could be axed.
Workers in the UK have been told the company plans to inform and consult employee representatives ahead of potential redundancies, as required by employment law.
An email sent to staff from Twitter’s HR department on Saturday said they had until 9am on Tuesday to nominate any current employee.
Twitter Inc has begun laying off employees under its new owner, Elon Musk. The San Francisco-based social media giant is expected to terminate up to 3,700 people - half of its workforce - on Friday, according to internal plans reviewed by Reuters this week. Twitter is already facing a proposed class action claiming the layoffs are imminent and will violate U.S. and California laws if employees are not given advance notice or severance pay.
What does US law require?
The federal Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act requires businesses with 100 or more employees to provide 60 days’ notice before engaging in mass layoffs. The law defines mass layoffs as those affecting at least 500 employees during a 30-day period, or at least 50 employees if layoffs impact at least one-third of a company’s workforce. Employers can provide workers with 60 days of severance pay in lieu of giving notice.
What are the penalties for violating the WARN Act?
An employer found to have violated the WARN Act can be ordered to give laid-off workers 60 days of back pay. The law also imposes penalties of $500 per violation per day. Comparable laws in California and other states impose similar penalties.
What has Twitter been accused of?
The lawsuit filed in San Francisco federal court late on Thursday claims Twitter locked employees out of their accounts on Thursday, signaling that they will soon lose their jobs. One of the five named plaintiffs, who is based in California, says he was terminated on Nov. 1 without notice or severance pay.
Twitter did not respond to a request for comment. Late on Friday, Musk tweeted that “everyone exited was offered three months of severance, which is 50% more than legally required.”
Shannon Liss-Riordan, a lawyer for the plaintiffs, said on Friday that it appeared Twitter was making an effort to comply with the WARN Act by offering to pay some employees through Jan. 4. She said employees were told they would be presented with severance agreements next week requiring them to waive their ability to sue Twitter in exchange for a payout.
Liss-Riordan said she is also investigating “how Twitter chose employees for layoff and whether any discrimination or retaliation was involved.”
Elon Musk has ensured the Twitter blue check is a sign of who to avoid
“Apologies if you read my eulogy to Twitter last week and thought I was leaving. I only meant that the medium was dead, not that I was,” Hannah Selinger writes,
“But, in the not-quite-week since the Chief Twit has “let that sink in,” a few not-so-nice things have happened on the social platform where I am a currently a verified user. Talking about the vitriol and uptick in hate speech would take longer than this column allows — so I’m here to talk, instead, about Elon Musk’s proposed changes to the current verification policy, which has set the internet ablaze.”
Having a blue check on Twitter is now like wearing a MAGA hat — you know who to avoid
I definitely won’t be paying $8 a month to keep mine
Twitter may have lost over one million accounts since Elon Musk takeover, report suggests
Twitter may have lost more than a million accounts since Tesla chief Elon Musk closed his deal to buy the microblogging platform for $44bn and took over the company, a new analysis suggests.
Since the Tesla titan took over Twitter on 27 October, over 850,000 accounts were deactivated and nearly 500,000 likely suspended, according to Bot Sentinel, a firm that tracks inauthentic behavior on Twitter, MIT Technology Review first reported.
Vishwam Sankaran has more:
Influencers debate leaving Twitter, but where would they go?
Concerns over Twitter’s future are weighing on many people who have come to rely on the relatively small but mighty platform that has become a digital public square of sorts for influencers, policy makers, journalists and other thought leaders.
Elon Musk’s past tweets reveal clues about Twitter’s new owner
He may be good with rockets and electric cars, but don’t turn to Elon Musk for public health predictions.
“Probably close to zero new cases in US too by end of April,” the world’s richest man tweeted about COVID-19 in March 2020, just as the pandemic was ramping up.
It’s one of many tweets that offer a glimpse into the mind of Twitter’s new owner and moderator in chief. Playful, aggressive and sometimes reckless, Musk’s past tweets show how he has used social media to tout his businesses, punch back at critics and burnish his brand as a brash billionaire who is unafraid to speak his mind.
Twitter sackings compared to Game of Thrones Red Wedding
Elon Musk’s cull of Twitter staff is being compared to one of the bleakest moments in Game of Thrones.
One Twitter user posted that the ‘Red Wedding has begun’ in reference to the infamous scene that saw - spoiler alert- several major characters killed off in one bloody swoop.
The Game of Thrones analogies are proving popular as the mass layoffs get underway, with others variously comparing Musk to the Mad King, dragons and various Targaryens.
Watch: Elon Musk defends mass layoffs, says he had ‘no choice’ but to make cuts
Elon Musk has defended the mass layoffs that saw half of Twitter’s almost 8,000 workers sacked, saying “unfortunately, there is no choice”.
Despite making cuts, the world’s richest man insisted that the social media platform’s commitment to moderation remained “absolutely unchanged” but blamed daily losses of $4 million for the sackings.
“Regarding Twitter’s reduction in force, unfortunately there is no choice when the company is losing over $4m (£3.5m) a day,” Mr Musk tweeted.
“Everyone exited was offered three months of severance, which is 50 per cent more than legally required.”
