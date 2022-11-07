✕ Close Related: Trevor Noah tells Elon Musk how to make money from Twitter

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Twitter might have to rehire the staff that it fired last week, new reports suggest.

Elon Musk decided to lay off almost 50 per cent of Twitter staff, with the company’s employees were alerted on their job status by email after barring their entrances to offices and cutting off their access to internal systems overnight.

Twitter is apparently losing $4m per day. All those who lost their jobs were given three months of severance pay, Mr Musk claims, although the terms of the severance is unclear.

However, it has now been reported that dozens of its laid-off employees have been asked to come back to work with the company again.

Some of those who are being asked to return were laid off by mistake, it is reported.

Others were let go before management realised that they were needed to build new features Mr Musk has asked for.

This includes paid-for verification, a paywalled video player, better search features, and more.