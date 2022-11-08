Facebook parent company Meta expected to lay off thousands of employees

Meta, the parent company of Facebook, is preparing to notify employees of large-scale layoffs this week.

The news, initially reported by The Wall Street Journal, comes days after mass firings at Twitter under new owner Elon Musk.

Meta is thought to be considering making thousands of employees redundant with an announcement planned as soon as Wednesday 9 November, after weak performances were reported across its various apps, including Facebook and Instagram.

As of September, Meta reported that it had a total of 87,000 employees.

