Thailand: Suspended PM to continue as defence minister

Prayuth seized power in 2014 through a military coup

Shweta Sharma
Friday 26 August 2022 16:46
Comments
Powered By Pixels
Expert warns of possible violence in Thailand

Thailand prime minister who was suspended by the top court has said he will now lead as the defence minister of the country in his first direct address to the public since his removal.

The country’s constitutional court on Wednesday suspended Prayuth Chan-ocha from official duties after accepting a plea to review charges that he overstayed the eight-year legally mandated tenure.

“I will continue to do my duty and responsibility as defence minister for the people and Thailand every day,” Mr Prayuth announced on the Twitter account of the prime minister’s office on Thursday.

Comments

