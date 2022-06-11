Thailand gives away a million free cannabis plants but warns people not to get high

Thailand is giving away 1 million free cannabis plants to households across the country in a bid to boost its medical marijuana industry – but is discouraging people from using them recreationally just a day after the country decriminalised marijuana growth.

On Thursday, the country warned that recreational use would continue to be illegal and told citizens on Friday they could still face harsh penalties for breaking the law.

“Don’t use it and sit smiling at home and not get any work done. Those things are not our policies,” said Thailand’s health minister Anutin Charnvirakul in the northeastern Buriram province, where the first 1,000 cannabis plants were being distributed, reported Reuters.