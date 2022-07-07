‘Today, justice and truth are closer’: Trial begins in Italy for deadly Genoa bridge collapse

In August 2018, 43 people plunged to their death after a main bridge connecting northern Italy to France collapsed. On Thursday, a long-awaited trial began and the families of victims wants answers

David Harding
Thursday 07 July 2022 14:06
<p>Family members of victims react after the first hearing of the Morandi bridge collapse trial, outside the courthouse of Genoa on Thursday</p>

Almost four years to the day, Italy has begun the process of trying to get to the truth of one of the most shocking incidents in its recent history.

On 14 August, 2018, 43 people died after the collapse of Genoa’s Morandi Bridge. On Thursday, Fifty-nine people went trial on for the disaster.

The bridge linked the city and northern Italy to France. But when a 200 metre-long section (650 feet) came down during a storm, it plunged dozens of vehicles 45m (150 feet) to the riverbed below.

