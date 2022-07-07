Almost four years to the day, Italy has begun the process of trying to get to the truth of one of the most shocking incidents in its recent history.

On 14 August, 2018, 43 people died after the collapse of Genoa’s Morandi Bridge. On Thursday, Fifty-nine people went trial on for the disaster.

The bridge linked the city and northern Italy to France. But when a 200 metre-long section (650 feet) came down during a storm, it plunged dozens of vehicles 45m (150 feet) to the riverbed below.