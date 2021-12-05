There is not usually much joy in air during the dark, wet, and mostly sunless Decembers in Germany.

But this year has been especially bleak in Europe’s leading nation with millions in foul moods as it seems that just about everything is going wrong.

The sniping, griping, moaning and groaning this December in this increasingly polarised nation has been especially contagious and can be traced to another infectious disease – COVID-19 and an ominous rise in death tolls due to a virulent autumn surge that went unchecked for far too long. Exacerbating a downward spiral in the mood is that the public seems to be losing faith in their elected leaders at a critical juncture in the pandemic and the country’s post-war history with a change in government next week.