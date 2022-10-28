Jump to content

Rare large-scale protests spark in Tibet against strict Covid measures, videos reveal

Migrant Han Chinese workers march the streets demanding to be allowed to go home

Alisha Rahaman Sarkar
Friday 28 October 2022 17:45
Comments
Rare large-scale protests in Tibet against strict Covid restrictions

Residents of the Tibetan regional capital of Lhasa took to the streets on Wednesday to protest against strict Covid-19 lockdown imposed by Chinese authorities.

Footage of protests that emerged from the region showed crowds of both native Tibetans and Han Chinese migrants demonstrating on the streets of the capital to protest a lockdown that has lasted for nearly three months in accordance with China’s zero-Covid policy.

The strict lockdown began in August when Covid cases began soaring across China.

