Rare large-scale protests spark in Tibet against strict Covid measures, videos reveal
Migrant Han Chinese workers march the streets demanding to be allowed to go home
Residents of the Tibetan regional capital of Lhasa took to the streets on Wednesday to protest against strict Covid-19 lockdown imposed by Chinese authorities.
Footage of protests that emerged from the region showed crowds of both native Tibetans and Han Chinese migrants demonstrating on the streets of the capital to protest a lockdown that has lasted for nearly three months in accordance with China’s zero-Covid policy.
The strict lockdown began in August when Covid cases began soaring across China.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies