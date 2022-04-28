The Russian-backed separatist enclave of Transnistria was rocked by a series of mysterious attacks this week, raising concerns that Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine could spread to Moldova and establish a new front in the war.

Internationally recognised as part of the Republic of Moldova, Transnistria’s leadership announced on Monday that the state security headquarters in the self-declared capital, Tiraspol, had been the target of an RPG attack.

In the following days, two key communication towers were blown up in the region while Transnistria officials accused Ukrainians of flying drones over and firing shots at the the village of Cobasna, which houses an ammunition depot with 22,000 tons of heavily-guarded Soviet military equipment.