Despite the cold, the energy within Tunis’ central market is palpable.

Stall holders shout to attract shoppers to their frozen trays of brightly coloured fish - many containing the usual suspects such as octopus, mussels and prawns, others with a more unusual offering: shark.

Shark sightings within the Mediterranean are rare. Attacks unheard of. Nevertheless, 86 species of shark and ray make the Mediterranean their home, encompassing everything from the great white to the slight dogfish. Of these, 24 are under threat, with close to a third already pushed to near extinction.