In its legal battle with Elon Musk, Twitter is seeking access to the Tesla chief’s text messages, according to a new report.

The social media giant wants to search Mr Musk’s text messages during “the relevant period” for “material” related to its lawsuit, Insider reported on Wednesday.

Through most of 2022, the Tesla titan has been busy with agreements, negotiations and legal arguments with Twitter after he made a bid to buy the platform for $44bn and later backed out of the deal.