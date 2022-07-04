Man rescued two days after Hong Kong ship sinking but dozens still missing

A fourth member has been rescued from a 30-person crew onboard a Chinese ship that split in two and sank after waves from a powerful typhoon hit it in the South China Sea.

The rescue happened on Monday morning, just hours after authorities said chances of finding dozens of other crew members were “very, very slim”.

As many as 26 people are still missing from the Fujing001, the China-registered floating crane that split in two from typhoon Chaba.