Man rescued two days after Hong Kong ship sinking but dozens still missing
Hong Kong authorities say it will be a ‘miracle’ to find more survivours
A fourth member has been rescued from a 30-person crew onboard a Chinese ship that split in two and sank after waves from a powerful typhoon hit it in the South China Sea.
The rescue happened on Monday morning, just hours after authorities said chances of finding dozens of other crew members were “very, very slim”.
As many as 26 people are still missing from the Fujing001, the China-registered floating crane that split in two from typhoon Chaba.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies