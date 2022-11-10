Ukraine troops take back first Kherson village after Russia retreat
Kyiv advisors warn Moscow will wreak havoc in region as soldiers withdraw
Ukrainian troops have recaptured their first village in Kherson after Moscow was forced to withdraw their soldiers.
A small group of Ukrainian soldiers was shown on state television in the centre of the village of Snihurovka around 55 km (35 miles) north of Kherson city, greeting dozens of residents in a square with a Ukrainian flag fluttering from a pole behind them.
“Today, on Nov. 10, 2022, Snihurivka was liberated by the forces of the 131st Separate Intelligence Battalion. Glory to Ukraine!” a commander declared as the locals applauded, cheered and filmed the soldiers on their phones.
