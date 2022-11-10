✕ Close Related: Ukraine war: Iran acknowledges sending drones to Russia for first time

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Russia’s retreat from Kherson could provide Kyiv and Moscow with an opportunity to negotiate peace, US Army leader and chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley has said.

He added that as many as 40,000 Ukrainian civilians and “well over 100,000 Russian soldiers” have been killed or wounded in the war. “Same thing probably on the Ukrainian side.”

“There has been a tremendous amount of suffering, human suffering,” he added.

US president Joe Biden also suggested that Russia’s retreat would allow both sides to “recalibrate their positions” over the winter.

The Kyiv Independent reported that the Russian defence minister, Sergei Shoigu, approved the withdrawal of troops from Kherson. And General Sergey Surovikin, the head of Russian forces in Ukraine, said yesterday that it was “a hard decision”.

“Having assessed the situation, I propose to prepare defences along the left bank of the Dnipro River,” he added.

Meanwhile, the UK is sending 1,000 surface-to-air missiles to Ukraine to boost its defence against the Russian invasion, defence secretary Ben Wallace announced.