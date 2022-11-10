Jump to content

Liveupdated1668054085

Ukraine-Russia news – live: Kherson retreat an ‘opportunity’ to negotiate peace, says US

US Joint Chiefs of Staff says Russia’s retreat from Kherson provides both countries an opportunity to end the war

Maroosha Muzaffar
Thursday 10 November 2022 04:21
Comments

Related: Ukraine war: Iran acknowledges sending drones to Russia for first time

Russia’s retreat from Kherson could provide Kyiv and Moscow with an opportunity to negotiate peace, US Army leader and chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley has said.

He added that as many as 40,000 Ukrainian civilians and “well over 100,000 Russian soldiers” have been killed or wounded in the war. “Same thing probably on the Ukrainian side.”

“There has been a tremendous amount of suffering, human suffering,” he added.

US president Joe Biden also suggested that Russia’s retreat would allow both sides to “recalibrate their positions” over the winter.

The Kyiv Independent reported that the Russian defence minister, Sergei Shoigu, approved the withdrawal of troops from Kherson. And General Sergey Surovikin, the head of Russian forces in Ukraine, said yesterday that it was “a hard decision”.

“Having assessed the situation, I propose to prepare defences along the left bank of the Dnipro River,” he added.

Meanwhile, the UK is sending 1,000 surface-to-air missiles to Ukraine to boost its defence against the Russian invasion, defence secretary Ben Wallace announced.

1668053900

Russia’s Kherson retreat shows its military has ‘some real problems’, Joe Biden says

US president Joe Biden said that Russia’s decision to withdraw from Kherson shows its military has “some real problems”.

He also suggested that Russia’s retreat would allow both sides to “recalibrate their positions” over the winter.

“It’s evidence of the fact that they have some real problems, Russia, the Russian military,” the US president told reporters. “I find it interesting that they waited until after the [US midterm] election to make that judgment.”

Maroosha Muzaffar10 November 2022 04:18
1668052986

Kherson retreat is an opportunity for Russia and Ukraine to negotiate peace, US Joint Chiefs of Staff says

Russia’s retreat from Kherson could provide Kyiv and Moscow with an opportunity to negotiate peace, US Army General and chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Mark Milley said.

He added that as many as 40,000 Ukrainian civilians and “well over 100,000 Russian soldiers” have been killed or wounded in the war. “Same thing probably on the Ukrainian side.”

“There has been a tremendous amount of suffering, human suffering,” he added.

Speaking at the Economic Club in New York, Mr Miller said it’s possible the Russians will use the retreat to reset their troops for a spring offensive, but “there’s also an opportunity here, a window of opportunity for negotiation.”

He continued that Russia and Ukraine will have to come to a “mutual recognition” that a military victory “is maybe not achievable through military means, and therefore you need to turn to other means.”

Maroosha Muzaffar10 November 2022 04:03
1668052586

Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s live blog of the Ukraine war for Thursday 10 November.

Maroosha Muzaffar10 November 2022 03:56

