Russia targets another nuclear power plant in Ukraine

Russian forces struck another nuclear power plant in Ukraine early on Monday causing widespread damage in shockwaves but missing the facility’s reactor, officials said.

The missile attack on Pivdennoukrainsk nuclear power plant in the besieged country’s southern Mykolaiv region occurred just 300m from the reactors, officials from Ukraine’s state nuclear body Energoatom said, calling the latest missile strike an act of nuclear terrorism by the Russian military.

“Today at 00.20am, the Russian army carried out a missile attack on the industrial site of the south Ukraine nuclear power plant [SUNPP],” it confirmed.