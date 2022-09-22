Five Britons surprisingly released by Russian-backed forces in Ukraine have all returned home.

Aiden Aslin and Shaun Pinner, who faced the death penalty in the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic, and John Harding, Dylan Healy and Andrew Hill were back in the UK after a prisoner swap deal brokered by Saudi Arabia.

Aslin was seen back at his home in Newark, Nottinghamshire, and said he would speak in the next few days about his “traumatic experiences” after being held by separatists for several months.