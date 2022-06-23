Ukrainian journalist ‘executed and possibly tortured by Russian soldiers’, report says

Report says Maks Levin, 40 and soldier Oleksiy Chernyshov may have been tortured before being killed

Bel Trew
International correspondent
Thursday 23 June 2022 18:12
<p>Ukrainian photographer and documentary maker Maks Levin </p>

Ukrainian photographer and documentary maker Maks Levin

(AFP/Getty)

A veteran Ukrainian journalist was “executed in cold blood” by Russian soldiers after possibly being tortured, according to a new investigation.

Reporters Without Borders (RSF) said Maks Levin, an experienced freelancer who frequently contributed to the news agency Reuters, went missing on 13 March with his friend Ukrainian soldier Oleksiy Chernyshov, around a forest north of the capital Kyiv.

Russian forces were occupying part of the area at the time.

