Russia’s newly-tested Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missiles, nicknamed “Satan 2”, will be ready to deploy by the end of the year, Vladimir Putin has claimed.

Officials in Moscow have previously boasted the missiles – which are capable of carrying 10 or more nuclear warheads and decoys – could strike Britain in just “200 seconds”.

Mr Putin’s remarks came as his ally Nikolai Patrushev, the head of Russia’s security council, threatened that Lithuania’s population would face “serious negative” consequences if Vilnius continues to block Russian goods from travelling by rail to Kaliningrad, an enclave held by Moscow since 1945.

The EU has told Russia that Lithuania is not acting alone, with Markus Ederer, the bloc’s ambassador in Moscow, saying Vilnius was simply “implementing EU sanctions”.

In Ukraine, the governor of Luhansk said the situation in the eastern Donbas region is “extremely difficult”, warning that Russia is preparing for a large-scale offensive.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has warned Moscow is likely to increase its attacks in the build-up to an EU summit on Thursday and Friday.