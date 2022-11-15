Russia and Ukraine tortured prisoners of war, UN human rights body claims
Dog attacks and electric shocks inflicted upon detainees
Both Russia and Ukraine have tortured prisoners of war, the UN’s Human Rights commission has found.
The Ukraine-based monitoring team based its findings on interviews with more than 100 prisoners of war on each side of the conflict.
The interviews with Ukrainian prisoners of war were conducted after their release, since Russia did not grant access to detention sites, it said.
