Sievierodonetsk and Lysychansk are ‘dead cities’ due to Russian bombing, says Zelensky

Despite being outnumbered, Ukrainian president says his troops have ‘every chance’ of regaining territory

Rory Sullivan
Tuesday 07 June 2022 18:38
Comments
<p>Smoke rises above the city of Sievierodonetsk earlier this month </p>

(AFP/Getty)

Sievierodonetsk and Lysychansk have been turned into “dead cities” by Russian bombing, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has said.

The two Ukrainian cities in the Donbas region have been destroyed in recent weeks as Moscow’s soldiers attempt to take full control of eastern Ukraine.

The fiercest fighting in Luhansk and Donetsk provinces is taking place in and around the city of Sievierodonetsk, where the Ukrainian president said more than 10,000 civilians are trapped due to the street fighting.

