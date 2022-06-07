US orders seizure of two of Roman Abramovich’s private planes

‘Our work has only just begun,’ says FBI

Rory Sullivan
Tuesday 07 June 2022 09:49
The Boeing plane owned by Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich

The Boeing plane owned by Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich

(US Attorney for the Southern Dis)

A US judge has granted permission for the Biden administration to seize two private jets owned by the Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich over sanctions breaches.

Valued at a combined total of more than $400m (£320m), the Gulfstream G650ER and Boeing 787 aircraft violated US export laws introduced after Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine began in late February.

Under the legislation, US-manufactured planes require licences to fly to Russia from other countries. Neither jet received one before flying there in March, according to the US Department of Justice.

On Monday, Damian Williams, a New York attorney, announced that a warrant for their seizure had been issued.

“Our international partners — nations devoted to the rule of law — far outnumber those jurisdictions where these aircraft can safely hide, and our investigation of illegal exports in violation of US law will continue unabated,” he said.

It is unclear how the legal order will play out in practice, as the Boeing, which is worth $350m (£280m), is in the United Arab Emirates and the Gulfstream, which is valued at $60m (£48m), is in Russia.

The US Department of Justice said Mr Abramovich, who is thought to have close ties to the Russian president, owned or controlled the jets through shell companies in the British Virgin Islands, Cyprus and Jersey.

Roman Abramovich

(PA )

The Russian oligarch has been sanctioned by the UK and the EU over his links to the Kremlin. However, the US has not imposed financial restrictions against him.

As the US moved to take action against Mr Abramovich’s planes, Michael J. Driscoll, the assistant director of the FBI, said: “These wealthy Russian oligarchs have helped foster an environment that enabled Russia to pursue its deadly war in Ukraine.

Roman Abramovich’s Gulfstream aircraft

(US Attorney for the Southern Dis)

“The seizure of their valuable possessions, including these two aircraft, is just one way the US government holds accountable those who break US laws and support Russia in its attempt to conquer a sovereign nation.

“Our work has only just begun and we won’t back away.”

Over in the UK, Mr Abramovich’s tenure as owner of Chelsea Football Club came to an end earlier this year.

Last month, the British government approved the sale of the club to a consortium headed by Todd Boehly, the part-owner of the Los Angeles Dodgers baseball team. Ministers said Mr Abramovich would not profit from the deal.

