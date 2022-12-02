Ukraine says it has lost up to 13,000 soldiers in war against Russia

Ukraine has lost up to 13,000 soldiers since the beginning of Russia's nearly 10-month-long unprovoked war, presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak said.

Mr Podolyak, a senior adviser to president Volodymyr Zelensky, on Thursday said the number is between 10,000-13,000.

"We are open in talking about the number of dead," he told Kanal 24 channel, adding that more soldiers had been wounded than had died.