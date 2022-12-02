Ukraine says it has lost up to 13,000 soldiers in war against Russia
Official casulties of war not made public by either of the countries
Ukraine has lost up to 13,000 soldiers since the beginning of Russia's nearly 10-month-long unprovoked war, presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak said.
Mr Podolyak, a senior adviser to president Volodymyr Zelensky, on Thursday said the number is between 10,000-13,000.
"We are open in talking about the number of dead," he told Kanal 24 channel, adding that more soldiers had been wounded than had died.
