Liveupdated1669956140

Ukraine news – live: Biden ready to speak with Putin if he wants ‘to end the war’

France’s Macron – in Washington this week – says he will continue talking to Russia’s president to ‘try to prevent escalation’

Arpan Rai
Friday 02 December 2022 04:42
Frozen Russian assets could be used to rebuild Ukraine, says EU chief

Joe Biden has said he is ready to speak with Vladimir Putin if the Russian president is interested in ending the war in Ukraine, as he sought to alleviate European anger over US subsidies.

"Let me choose my words very carefully," Mr Biden said.

"I’m prepared to speak with Mr Putin if in fact there is an interest in him deciding he’s looking for a way to end the war. He hasn’t done that yet," the US president said as he met his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron in Washington.

The French leader said he would continue to talk to Mr Putin to "try to prevent escalation and to get some very concrete results" like assurances on the safety of nuclear plants.

The two leaders also looked at easing economic tensions paralysing the EU and other Western nations in their Oval Office talks.

On the war’s frontlines, Russian rockets pounded neighbourhoods in Kherson knocking out power in the city and intense shelling continued to batter a number of eastern frontline villages near the city of Bakhmut.

1669956140

Ukraine has lost 10,000 to 13,000 soldiers so far - official

Around 10,000 to 13,000 Ukrainian soldiers have died in Russia’s war against the country, presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak said on television network.

This comes as Ukraine’s armed forces reported heavy shelling of a number of eastern frontline villages near the city of Bakhmut.

Russian rockets pounded neighbourhoods in Kherson knocking out power in the city where electricity had only begun to be restored nearly three weeks after Russian troops left.

Residents in Kyiv have been asked to stock up on water, food and warm clothes in the anticipation of a total blackout caused by Russian strikes, mayor Vitaliy Klitschko.

Arpan Rai2 December 2022 04:42
1669955091

US poses existential threat to Russia, says Putin’s leading diplomat

Vladimir Putin’s top diplomat claimed the US posed an existential threat to Russia through its support for Ukraine.

Sergei Lavrov, the Kremlin’s foreign minister who has a reputation for wild statements, used a press conference on Thursday to condemn Washington and Nato, while defending Russia’s bombing of Ukraine’s civil infrastructure.

He said the Kremlin’s assault on the Ukrainian power grid was aimed at cutting off the country’s supply of western arms, countering the view held by Kyiv and allies that knocking out heat and electricity for ordinary citizens was an attempt to break the national spirit.

Read the full story here:

US poses existential threat to Russia, says Putin’s leading diplomat

Putin’s foreign minister made several anti-Western claims in a rambling press conference

Arpan Rai2 December 2022 04:24
1669954294

Biden willing to discuss end to Ukraine war with Putin

Joe Biden said he would be willing to meet with Russian president Vladimir Putin to learn whether he’s willing to end his nearly year-long invasion of Ukraine, but not unilaterally and only after discussions with America’s Nato allies first.

The US president said he’d take a meeting with Mr Putin “if he’s willing to talk to find out what he’s willing to do”, speaking at a news conference alongside French president Emmanuel Macron after a three-hour bilateral meeting between the two leaders and their respective advisers.

“But I’ll only do it in consultation with my Nato allies. I’m not going to do it on my own,” he added.

He also thanked his French counterpart for welcoming over 100,000 Ukrainian refugees to his shores, adding that such actions were “a mark of who you are as a people”.

“Putin thinks that he can crush the will of all those who oppose his imperial ambitions by attacking civilian infrastructures in Ukraine, choking off energy to Europe as a driver of crisis, [and] exacerbating [a] food crisis that’s hurting very vulnerable people not just in Ukraine, but around the world. And he’s not going to succeed,” he said.

Read the full story here:

Biden willing to discuss end to Ukraine war with Putin

Mr Biden says the United States and France stand ‘as strong as ever against Russia’s brutal war against Ukraine’

Arpan Rai2 December 2022 04:11
1669952239

Good morning, welcome to our coverage of the Ukraine war on Friday, 2 December.

Arpan Rai2 December 2022 03:37

