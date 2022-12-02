✕ Close Frozen Russian assets could be used to rebuild Ukraine, says EU chief

Joe Biden has said he is ready to speak with Vladimir Putin if the Russian president is interested in ending the war in Ukraine, as he sought to alleviate European anger over US subsidies.

"Let me choose my words very carefully," Mr Biden said.

"I’m prepared to speak with Mr Putin if in fact there is an interest in him deciding he’s looking for a way to end the war. He hasn’t done that yet," the US president said as he met his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron in Washington.

The French leader said he would continue to talk to Mr Putin to "try to prevent escalation and to get some very concrete results" like assurances on the safety of nuclear plants.

The two leaders also looked at easing economic tensions paralysing the EU and other Western nations in their Oval Office talks.

On the war’s frontlines, Russian rockets pounded neighbourhoods in Kherson knocking out power in the city and intense shelling continued to batter a number of eastern frontline villages near the city of Bakhmut.