Joe Biden has said he is ready to speak with Vladimir Putin if the Russian president is interested in ending the war in Ukraine, as he sought to alleviate European anger over US subsidies.
"Let me choose my words very carefully," Mr Biden said.
"I’m prepared to speak with Mr Putin if in fact there is an interest in him deciding he’s looking for a way to end the war. He hasn’t done that yet," the US president said as he met his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron in Washington.
The French leader said he would continue to talk to Mr Putin to "try to prevent escalation and to get some very concrete results" like assurances on the safety of nuclear plants.
The two leaders also looked at easing economic tensions paralysing the EU and other Western nations in their Oval Office talks.
On the war’s frontlines, Russian rockets pounded neighbourhoods in Kherson knocking out power in the city and intense shelling continued to batter a number of eastern frontline villages near the city of Bakhmut.
Ukraine has lost 10,000 to 13,000 soldiers so far - official
Around 10,000 to 13,000 Ukrainian soldiers have died in Russia’s war against the country, presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak said on television network.
This comes as Ukraine’s armed forces reported heavy shelling of a number of eastern frontline villages near the city of Bakhmut.
Russian rockets pounded neighbourhoods in Kherson knocking out power in the city where electricity had only begun to be restored nearly three weeks after Russian troops left.
Residents in Kyiv have been asked to stock up on water, food and warm clothes in the anticipation of a total blackout caused by Russian strikes, mayor Vitaliy Klitschko.
US poses existential threat to Russia, says Putin’s leading diplomat
Vladimir Putin’s top diplomat claimed the US posed an existential threat to Russia through its support for Ukraine.
Sergei Lavrov, the Kremlin’s foreign minister who has a reputation for wild statements, used a press conference on Thursday to condemn Washington and Nato, while defending Russia’s bombing of Ukraine’s civil infrastructure.
He said the Kremlin’s assault on the Ukrainian power grid was aimed at cutting off the country’s supply of western arms, countering the view held by Kyiv and allies that knocking out heat and electricity for ordinary citizens was an attempt to break the national spirit.
Read the full story here:
US poses existential threat to Russia, says Putin’s leading diplomat
Putin’s foreign minister made several anti-Western claims in a rambling press conference
Biden willing to discuss end to Ukraine war with Putin
Joe Biden said he would be willing to meet with Russian president Vladimir Putin to learn whether he’s willing to end his nearly year-long invasion of Ukraine, but not unilaterally and only after discussions with America’s Nato allies first.
The US president said he’d take a meeting with Mr Putin “if he’s willing to talk to find out what he’s willing to do”, speaking at a news conference alongside French president Emmanuel Macron after a three-hour bilateral meeting between the two leaders and their respective advisers.
“But I’ll only do it in consultation with my Nato allies. I’m not going to do it on my own,” he added.
He also thanked his French counterpart for welcoming over 100,000 Ukrainian refugees to his shores, adding that such actions were “a mark of who you are as a people”.
“Putin thinks that he can crush the will of all those who oppose his imperial ambitions by attacking civilian infrastructures in Ukraine, choking off energy to Europe as a driver of crisis, [and] exacerbating [a] food crisis that’s hurting very vulnerable people not just in Ukraine, but around the world. And he’s not going to succeed,” he said.
Read the full story here:
Biden willing to discuss end to Ukraine war with Putin
Mr Biden says the United States and France stand ‘as strong as ever against Russia’s brutal war against Ukraine’
Good morning, welcome to our coverage of the Ukraine war on Friday, 2 December.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies