Ukraine war worsening mental health problems elsewhere in Europe, study suggests

European nations have been urged to ‘prepare to meet the increased demand for care’, Andy Gregory reports

Tuesday 17 May 2022 21:51
Comments
<p>Vladimir Putin launched his country’s war on Ukraine on 24 February </p>

Vladimir Putin launched his country’s war on Ukraine on 24 February

(Alexander Nemenov/Pool Photo via AP)

Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine is taking a toll on people’s mental health “far beyond the borders” of the nations directly involved, new research suggests.

A new study of Danish patients with mental health conditions has found that many experienced a worsening of symptoms “which appear to be related to the war” launched by Russia against its neighbour on 24 February.

With thousands having lost their lives since the war began and nearly 13 million people having been forced to flee their homes, around half of them to other countries, the researchers from Aarhus University stressed that any overall negative impact elsewhere “will be nothing compared to what the Ukrainian population is experiencing”.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in