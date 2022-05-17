Ukraine war worsening mental health problems elsewhere in Europe, study suggests

Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine is taking a toll on people’s mental health “far beyond the borders” of the nations directly involved, new research suggests.

A new study of Danish patients with mental health conditions has found that many experienced a worsening of symptoms “which appear to be related to the war” launched by Russia against its neighbour on 24 February.

With thousands having lost their lives since the war began and nearly 13 million people having been forced to flee their homes, around half of them to other countries, the researchers from Aarhus University stressed that any overall negative impact elsewhere “will be nothing compared to what the Ukrainian population is experiencing”.