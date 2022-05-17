Torture and terror in Ukraine’s occupied towns | On The Ground

Ukraine‘s defences have managed to repel Russian forces from several parts of the country, liberating towns and cities from Russian control. But as the soldiers have retreated, Ukrainians have returned to find areas destroyed by shelling and signs of possible war crimes, with many residents recounting scenes of torture, execution and sexual violence.

Bel Trew has travelled across Ukraine, finding a trail of destruction and Ukrainians trying to find out about the fate of loved ones, documenting what’s happened and trying to put their lives back together.