Putin increasingly fears attacks from anti-war saboteurs in Russia, MoD says
It comes after protest group claims responsibility for another attack on Russian rail network
Vladimir Putin will be “increasingly concerned” about the potential threat from anti-war saboteurs within Russia, according to UK intelligence.
He mainly sends troops to Ukraine - where a bitter conflict has been raging since Russia invaded eight months ago - using an expansive rail network, the British government said.
“The system is extremely challenging to secure against physical threats,” its latest update on the Ukraine war said.
