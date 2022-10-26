Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1666756037

Ukraine-Russia war - live: Putin’s troops fighting ‘heaviest of battles’ in occupied Kherson

No sign of Russia wanting to abandon battle in Kherson, says Ukraine

Arpan Rai
Wednesday 26 October 2022 04:47
Comments
Low-flying attack helicopter narrowly misses cars on Ukraine highway

Vladimir Putin’s forces are now digging in for the “heaviest of battles” in Ukraine’s strategic southern city of Kherson, which was illegally claimed by Russia in a sham referendum last month.

"With Kherson everything is clear. The Russians are replenishing, strengthening their grouping there," said Oleksiy Arestovych, adviser to Volodymyr Zelensky.

He added: "It means that nobody is preparing to withdraw. On the contrary, the heaviest of battles is going to take place for Kherson."

Meanwhile, Mr Zelensky said his forces will retake Crimea from Russian control in a renewed bid for the territory annexed by Moscow in 2014.

“We will definitely liberate Crimea. We will return this part of our country not only to the all-Ukrainian space, but also to the all-European space,” he said in his nightly address.

This comes after Russia told the UN Security Council on Tuesday that Ukraine is preparing to use a "dirty bomb", a claim widely dismissed by western and Ukrainian officials as a pretext for intensifying the war.

Recommended

1666754809

Good morning, welcome to our coverage of the Ukraine war on Wednesday, 26 October.

Arpan Rai26 October 2022 04:26

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in