Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

US will provide Soviet-made tanks in new $400m aid package for Ukraine

The new defence aid package includes T-72 tanks and refurbished HAWK surface-to-air missile systems, with the latter coming from US stockpiles

Andrew Feinberg
Friday 04 November 2022 19:15
Comments
Moment armoured vehicle carrying fleeing Russian soldiers flips over on road

US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan on Friday announced that the US government is providing a new $400m defence assistance package to Ukraine which will include refurbished Soviet-made T-72 tanks, aerial drones and refurbished surface-to-air missile systems to augment the man-portable air defence systems the US has already provided.

Mr Sullivan made the announcement following a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, his chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, and Ukrainian defence minister Oleksii Reznikov, according to a statement released by the National Security Council.

The visit by President Joe Biden’s top national security aide was meant to “underscore the United States’ steadfast support to Ukraine and its people as they defend their sovereignty and territorial integrity,” the White House said.

Also listed among the equipment to be transferred to Ukrainian forces as part of the aid package are refurbished MIM-23 HAWK missile systems, which will be provided under Mr Biden’s “drawdown authority” allowing him to provide allies with existing stocks of weapons.

Recommended

The HAWK system — which stands for “Homing All The Way Killer” — would be an upgrade from the Stinger man-portable air defence system which Ukrainian forces have been employing against Russian jets and cruise missiles.

Although HAWK dates back to the Vietnam era, the systems have recieved multiple upgrades over the years and although it was last fielded by the US Marine Corps in 2020, it has remained popular with US allies and is currently employed by Turkish and Iraqi defence forces.

The White House also said Mr Sullivan “affirmed the continued provision of economic and humanitarian assistance” to Mr Zelensky’s government in addition to the defence assistance package.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in