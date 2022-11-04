Jump to content

Republican Senator Tom Cotton insists GOP will back Ukraine in new Congress despite pro-Putin conservatives

Cotton’s support for Ukraine comes amid growing resistance among Maga Republicans

Bevan Hurley
Friday 04 November 2022 18:58
Comments
Senator Tom Cotton say the Republican Party will continue to provide military aid to Ukraine if it takes control of Congress after next week’s midterms.

In the face of growing calls from the GOP to stop funding Ukraine’s war with Russia, the Arkansas senator told Newsmax that the party wouldn’t cut off assistance.

“I believe we will continue to support Ukraine with the kind of military aid that only the US can provide,” he told Newsmax.

“Some of our European partners can provide some military support, but really there are some systems only America can provide.”

In a campaign speech on Thursday in Iowa, GOP Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene said “not another penny will go to Ukraine” under a Republican-controlled Congress.

Ms Greene’s comments drew a swift condemnation from outgoing Rep Liz Cheney, who said it was “exactly what (Vladimir) Putin wants”.

Senator Tom Cotton says the GOP would continue to support Ukraine

(REUTERS)

Republican House leader Kevin McCarthy recently declared there will be “no blank check” should his party take control of Congress in the midterms in a recent interview.

Resistance to Ukraine funding has also been increasing among Democrats.

The Democrats’ Congressional Progressive Caucus also pressed the White House to negotiate directly with Russia, before withdrawing the request.

According to figures from the State Department, the US has provided more than $17bn to Vlodomyr Zelensky’s government since the 2022 war began in February.

