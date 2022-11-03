Midterm polls – live: Dr Oz gains two-point lead as Biden, Obama and Bernie Sanders head to Pennsylvania
The Keystone state’s Senate race could decide who controls the upper chamber of Congress come January
What are the US midterm elections and when are they due?
A new poll in Pennsylvania has put Dr Mehmet Oz, the Republicans’ Senate nominee, two points ahead of his Democratic rival, John Fetterman. The survey from Emerson College Polling pegged the celebrity physician at 48 per cent to Mr Fetterman’s 46; crucially, the data was gathered after the two men’s recent debate, which saw Mr Fetterman sometimes struggling to speak.
In a sign of how seriously Democrats are taking the prospect of an Oz victory, both Joe Biden and Barack Obama will be campaigning in Pennsylvania in the coming days, with the two running mates appearing together at a rally in Philadelphia this Saturday. Also visiting the state is Bernie Sanders, who is on a multi-state tour to boost progressive candidates.
Meanwhile, Mr Biden urged Americans to protect democracy at the ballot box in the midterm elections as he called for an end to political violence in a speech on Wednesday.
The president compared the attack on Nancy Pelosi’s husband to the January 6 attack, and slammed his one-term predecessor for refusing to accept the results of the 2020 election – or in Mr Biden’s words, for putting “loyalty to himself ahead of loyalty to the Constitution”.
Could Oregon elect a GOP governor?
Other gubernatorial races have attracted more attention so far this cycle, but Oregon’s contest is looking much dicier for the Democrats than expected. If the current polling holds up, the state could soon end up with its first Republican governor in four decades:
Bill Clinton weighs in on GOP strategy
Former president Bill Clinton on Wednesday said Republicans’ strategy in this year’s midterm elections is to demoralise and anger voters to win elections and then blame Democrats when GOP policies worsen life for them.
Speaking at an appearance in support of Democratic House candidate Josh Riley, the 42nd president called the GOP approach to campaigning and governing “pretty simple” and “straightforward”.
“They say, I want you to be very miserable. And I want you to be very angry, and vote. I want you to vote for us and we will make it worse. But we’ll blame them,” he said.
Andrew Feinberg has the story.
Trump corrective: McConnell cannot be impeached
Donald Trump’s off-the-cuff call for the impeachment of Mitch McConnell earlier today may have gratified his hatred of the Senate’s top Republican, but unfortunately for him there is no way he can see it translated into reality:
GOP Senate candidate attacked before debate
Republican Senate nominee Don Bolduc said that he was attacked before his debate with Senator Maggie Hassan in New Hampshire on Wednesday evening, Boston 25 News reported.
The retired US Army brigadier general’s campaign manager released a statement.
“As the general said on stage tonight, it’s time to lower the temperature of the political discourse in this country. Prior to the debate, an individual in the crowd gathered outside attempted to punch the general and was quickly apprehended and arrested. We are grateful to the quick response from law enforcement on the scene,” the campaign said.
Mr Bolduc squared off against Ms Hassan, a Democrat, in their third and final debate on Wednesday evening. Ms Hassan’s campaign denounced the attack.
Eric Garcia reports:
On campaign trail, Obama warns of political violence
Barack Obama has warned about the dire state of politics in America.
Ahead of an expectedly heated Election Day on 8 November and days after Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi’s husband was attacked in their San Francisco home, Mr Obama warned that “more people are going to get hurt” while on the campaign trail in Las Vegas, Nevada, Reuters reported.
Mr Obama said that Paul Pelosi, who suffered a fractured skull after his attacker surprised him in the middle of the night and demanded to speak with Ms Pelosi, “is going to be OK.” However, the former president noted that the current political division and civil unrest in the US could have yet more repercussions for government officials.
“This increasing habit of demonising political opponents creates a dangerous climate,” he said. “If that’s the environment that we create, more people are going to get hurt.”
Read more from Andrea Blanco:
Obama tackles Arizona heckler
Former President Barack Obama schooled a heckler about being “polite and civil” at an Arizona campaign event on Wednesday night. Mr Obama was telling the crowd that Republicans want “an economy that’s very good for folks at the very top, but not always so good for ordinary people” when he was interrupted by a man shouting.
“Like you, Obama!” the heckler shouted.
As the man continued to shout and boos grew louder from the crowd, Mr Obama urged everyone in attendance to remain calm.
“Hold on, everybody,” he said. “Don’t get distracted. Hold up.”
Turning to the heckler, he gave him a lesson in how civil human discourse works.
Read more from Rachel Sharp.
Analysis: Can Stacey Abrams pull off a miracle in Georgia?
Stacy Abrams narrowly lost a fierce gubernatorial race four years ago to Brian Kemp. That defeat that remains bitterly painful and controversial; she alleged many of her would-be potential supporters were unable to cast a ballot as a result of voter suppression laws he supported in his then position as Georgia’s Secretary of State.
Abrams’ response to that 2018 loss was to commit herself to registering new voters, many of them Black, and telling them that they could make a difference, if only they showed up.
When it became clear she would run again, it was widely assumed that Abrams would be able to deploy the same strategy to win beat Kemp in a rematch, and in doing so become the state’s first Black governor. But the polls, as well as interviews with people across the state, suggest it is not going to be that easy.
Andrew Buncombe weighs up her chances.
Dr Oz pulls ahead in new poll
The latest poll giving Democrats heartburn in Pennsylvania comes from The Hill and Emerson College, and puts Dr Mehmet Oz two points ahead of John Fetterman with just days to go before polls close.
However, it’s worth noting that early voting has been underway in Pennsylvania for some time – and that many thousands of votes had been cast before the two men’s dramatic TV debate.
Could Lauren Boebert be in trouble in Colorado?
Colorado congresswoman Lauren Boebert is a MAGA favourite but her Democratic challenger has been earning support from unlikely sources as he climbs the polls and rakes in donations. He says her “angertainment” turned off voters and many tell Sheila Flynn they agree.
Inside the new Democratic Congress if the party pulls off a major midterm win
What happens if Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer pull it off?
It seems like an impossibility, at least if you listen to the Washington DC pundit class. A Republican takeover of the House, in their minds, is all but a certainty; in the Senate, pessimists now fret that John Fetterman, Cheri Beasley, Tim Ryan and Val Demmings will all fail in their bids to flip various GOP-held Senate seats red and even worry that Herschel Walker will succeed in ousting one of the Democrats’ own, Raphael Warnock, in Georgia.
But the election is far from certain if you listen to polling experts or activists on the ground, both of whom paint very different pictures than the one being lifted up as inevitable for Washington come January by the DC media. Analysts like Nate Cohn of The New York Times have noted that a polling error of just a few points in the favour of Democrats would lead to a massive unexpected win for the president’s party, while Democratic-aligned organisers say there’s a reason to believe that could take form.
John Bowden looks at what might happen next.
