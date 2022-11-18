Hakeem Jeffries - live: Nancy Pelosi’s likely successor formally declares Democratic leadership bid
Republicans are set to hold an extremely slim majority in the House of Representatives
With the Republican Party projected to win a slim majority in the US House of Representatives and Nancy Pelosi stepping down from the Democratic leadership, Congressman Hakeem Jeffries has officially declared he is running for his party’s top job – and so far, he is unopposed.
In an emotional address on the House floor on Thursday, Ms Pelosi said lawmakers “must move boldly into the future” and remain “open to fresh possibilities.” She will continue to serve her district as the congresswoman representing San Francisco, but she will not seek re-election to a leadership role.
Current House minority leader Kevin McCarthy has already cleared the first hurdle toward being elected House Speaker but with more than 30 of his members declining to back him.
The Republican was notably absent from Ms Pelosi’s announcement in the lower chamber – a rebuke after several other GOP figures turned out to join Democrats in applauding the long-running lawmaker.
When asked by reporters why he missed the speech, he claimed he “had meetings”.
Lauren Boebert posts premature victory video
Colorado Rep Lauren Boebert has been mocked online for declaring victory in her too-close-to-call race for re-election to the House of Representatives.
The MAGA Republican lawmaker is facing off against Democratic challenger Adam Frisch in Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District.
As of Friday morning — 10 days after election day on 8 November — it looks likely that the race is headed to an automatic recount. With 99 per cent of votes now counted, the right-wing extremist is leading her Democratic opponent by just 551 votes or 0.16 percentage points.
Oliver O’Connell has more.
Democratic Congressman Hakeem Jeffries has formally declared he is running to succeed Nancy Pelosi as the top house Democrat, writing in a letter to colleagues that “It has sometimes been said that the job of the majority is to govern, while the job of the minority is to get back into the majority. Given the dangerous and dysfunctional nature of the Extreme MAGA Republicans who dominate the ranks of the other side of the aisle in the 118th Congress, we must do both.”
Andrew Feinberg reports.
Who is Hakeem Jeffries?
Top Democrats are coalescing their support behind longtime Democratic caucus chair Hakeem Jeffries to be the head of a new-look team that will lead Democrats after two decades under the trio of Nancy Pelosi, Steny Hoyer and James Clyburn.
Mr Jeffries, an attorney who has represented New York’s Eighth District since 2013, has served as the Democratic caucus chair since the start of the 116th Congress in 2019.
At 52 years old, he is a full three decades younger than Ms Pelosi, Mr Hoyer, and Mr Clyburn; and if Democrats retake the House majority in 2024 he would become the first Black speaker of the House.
Read more from Andrew Feinberg.
Katie Porter wins re-election
Representative Katie Porter of California, who has become a progressive hero for her aggressive questioning during hearings, has won her re-election race in California’s 47th District.
A former law professor and graduate of Harvard Law School, Ms Porter studied under Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts when the latter was a professor at Harvard. Ms Porter first ran in 2018 and defeated Republican Representative Mimi Walters in California’s 45th District, which had voted for Hillary Clinton in 2016.
Ms Porter won her race against Republican Scott Baugh 51.6 per cent to 48.4 per cent.
Eric Garcia reports:
Read Katherine Clark’s letter bidding for No.2 Dem job
Massachusetts Congresswoman Katherine Clark is out of the gate in her bid to become Minority Whip, the second-most-senior job in the Democratic caucus. Here’s her letter to colleagues making her pitch:
Analysis: Things are about to get weird in the House
Writing for The Independent, Ahmed Baba warns that the upcoming era of Republican rule in the House of Representatives is going to be dark and disturbing – and more than a little odd:
Read the full piece below.
Greene on investigating treatment of Jan 6 arrestees
Extremist Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, whom Kevin McCarthy has said will be allowed to sit on House committees despite having previously called for violence against her colleagues, told a press conference yesterday that she is still pressuring the GOP leadership into investigating the alleged mistreatment of people detained awaiting trial for their alleged part in the January 6 insurrection.
Flanked by other hardcore members including Matt Gaetz, here’s what she had to say:
The Republican leadership is widely expected to either disband the January 6 select committee or at least radically curtail its remit to focus on the security failures that left the Capitol vulnerable on the day of the riot, a topic that Trump allies have focused on relentlessly to divert attention from the causes and events of the riot itself.
Democratic leadership: Katherine Clark goes for #2 spot
As part of the plan to make a smooth transition between one leadership triad and the next, Democratic Congresswoman Katherine Clark has made it official that she will be running for House minority whip, the number two spot in the party hierarchy.
Ms Clark has represented her Massachusetts district since 2013. If elected, she will succeed Steny Hoyer as second-in-command.
Hakeem Jeffries prepares for leadership
Andrew Feinberg has more:
ICYMI: Mitch McConnell blames ‘chaos and negativity’ for GOP losses
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said would-be Republican voters saw “too much chaos” and “too much negativity” in GOP candidates in midterm elections, which saw Republicans gain a slim majority in the House while Democrats flipped a critical Senate seat and retained their majority in the upper chamber.
“We underperformed among voters who did not like President Biden’s performance, among independents and among moderate Republicans who looked at us and concluded too much chaos, too much negativity,” he said during a news conference on Wednesday.
“We turned off a lot of these centrist voters, which is why I never predicted a red wave to begin with,” he added.
The Kentucky senator spoke moments after his members voted to re-elect him to lead the caucus by a vote of 37-10. One member voted present.
“I’m pretty proud of 37 to 10,” he said. “I don’t own this job.”
