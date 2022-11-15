✕ Close Kari Lake falsely claims rival Katie Dobbs has never been in lead in Arizona race

Democratic candidate Katie Hobbs has won the Arizona governor’s race, defeating Trump-backed Kari Lake, in one of the most-watched contests in the country.

Ms Lake who amplified Mr Trump’s false narrative that the 2020 presidential election was stolen has refused to say if she would accept defeat this time. But she said reacting to the results: “Arizonans know BS when they see it.”

Declaring victory, Ms Hobbs said: “Democracy is worth the wait. Thank you, Arizona. I am so honoured and so proud to be your next governor.”

While election officials continue to verify and count remaining ballots, Ms Lake has continued to amplify false claims about the electoral process and baselessly cast doubt its legitimacy.

“We can’t be the laughingstock of elections anymore here in Arizona. And, when I’m governor, I will not allow it. I just won’t,” she told Fox News on Sunday.

Meanwhile, an Arizona police lab confirmed that it found nothing in an envelope that Ms Lake’s campaign claimed was sent to their headquarters in early November containing a “suspicious white powder”.