1668485845

Kari Lake – live: Far-right Republican calls Arizona result ‘BS’ as Katie Hobbs wins governor’s race

Far-right candidate falls short in governor’s race

Alex Woodward,Shweta Sharma
Tuesday 15 November 2022 04:17
Comments
Kari Lake falsely claims rival Katie Dobbs has never been in lead in Arizona race

Democratic candidate Katie Hobbs has won the Arizona governor’s race, defeating Trump-backed Kari Lake, in one of the most-watched contests in the country.

Ms Lake who amplified Mr Trump’s false narrative that the 2020 presidential election was stolen has refused to say if she would accept defeat this time. But she said reacting to the results: “Arizonans know BS when they see it.”

Declaring victory, Ms Hobbs said: “Democracy is worth the wait. Thank you, Arizona. I am so honoured and so proud to be your next governor.”

While election officials continue to verify and count remaining ballots, Ms Lake has continued to amplify false claims about the electoral process and baselessly cast doubt its legitimacy.

“We can’t be the laughingstock of elections anymore here in Arizona. And, when I’m governor, I will not allow it. I just won’t,” she told Fox News on Sunday.

Meanwhile, an Arizona police lab confirmed that it found nothing in an envelope that Ms Lake’s campaign claimed was sent to their headquarters in early November containing a “suspicious white powder”.

1668484827

ICYMI: Arizona’s new secretary of state-elect condemns ‘negacionistas’ after his defeat of election denier Mark Finchem

After defeating far-right conspiracy theorist Mark Finchem in the race for Arizona secretary of state, Democratic candidate Adrian Fontes said the results of the 2022 election show that “voters have spoken and they spoke to something much deeper than the passing fad of the big lie” and election denialism.”

In a call with reporters and other incoming secretaries of state who have spoken out against the coordinated campaign among Trump loyalists to run for offices that control state election systems, Mr Fontes said that “moving forward … we need to make sure we promote and protect people on the ground out there” who have suffered harassment, intimidation and threats following those dis- and misinformation efforts.

He condemend what he called negacionistas, the “the doubters, the deniers” sowing doubt about the legitimacy of elections.

Mr Fontes suggested that there be “stronger protections at state and federal levels for election administrators across the board” and “perhaps closer coordination with law enforcement” heading into critical 2024 presidential elections.

“Hopefully we’re done with this one chapter of the American political history,” he said. “We’re almost there, we’re going to protect the process in Arizona.”

Alex Woodward15 November 2022 04:00
1668483736

Kari Lake reacts after defeat in Arizona governor’s race

Kari Lake, the Trump-endorsed Republican who has been defeated in the Arizona governor’s race, has said: “Arizonans know BS when they see it.”

Shweta Sharma15 November 2022 03:42
1668483486

Katie Hobbs thanks voters, says democracy is worth the wait

Democrat Katie Hobbs has thanked Arizona voters after she defeated Kari Lake, an ally of Donald Trump who falsely claimed the 2020 election was rigged and refused to say she would accept the results of her race this year.

“Democracy is worth the wait. Thank you, Arizona,” she said in a tweet.

“I am so honoured and so proud to be your next Governor.”

Shweta Sharma15 November 2022 03:38
1668482422

Liz Cheney to Kari Lake: ‘You’re welcome’

Dissident Republican Liz Cheney has tweeted her revenge after being mocked by Kari Lake for her intervention in the Arizona governor’s race.

Ms Lake, a pro-Trump firebrand who has repeatedly spread conspiracy theories about the 2020 US presidential election, had written to Ms Cheney last month sarcastically thanking her for running a TV advert against her, which Ms Lake claimed had actually galvanised support.

“Thank you again for the huge boost to our campaign! Enjoy your forced retirement from politics,” Ms Lake had said.

Seventeen days later, as NBC News, CNN and The Associated Press all declared victory for Katie Hobbs, Ms Cheney responded on Twitter: “You’re welcome, @KariLake.”

Read our full story here.

Io Dodds15 November 2022 03:20
1668481227

Analysis: How ‘women just went crazy’ and saved the Democrats

Activists and organisers explain tell The Independent’s John Bowden how polls and pundits underestimated the issue of abortion in the midterms.

“You know, most people when they’re thinking about having an abortion are thinking about, like, when and how to have families. The decisions that they have in front of them are very significantly economic,” explained Rachel O’Leary Carmona, executive director of the Women’s March.

“[W]hen women are talking about the issue of abortion, we are talking about the economy,” she said. “I think the Democrats need to speak better to the lived experience of the people who, you know, they want to earn their votes.”

How ‘women just went crazy’ and saved the Democrats in the midterms

Activists and organisers explain to John Bowden how polls and pundits underestimated the issue of abortion in the midterms

Alex Woodward15 November 2022 03:00
1668480834

Katie Hobbs continues to lead with more than 20,000 votes as more ballots processed

Democratic candidate for Arizona governor Katie Hobbs continues to lead with more than 20,000 votes as more ballots processed. The Associated Press and major news networks have called Ms Hobbs the winner in that election.

Ms Hobbs leads with 1,265,331 to Ms Lake’s 1,244,850 votes, according to the secretary of state’s office.

Alex Woodward15 November 2022 02:53
1668479492

‘Democracy is worth the wait’: Katie Hobbs thanks Arizona voters following election victory

Democratic governor-elect Katie Hobbs has thanks Arizona voters following Associated Press and network race calls that she has defeated her GOP challenger Kari Lake.

“Democracy is worth the wait,” she wrote on Twitter. “Thank you, Arizona. I am so honored and so proud to be your next Governor.”

Alex Woodward15 November 2022 02:31
1668479139

Breaking news: Katie Hobbs defeats far-right Republican Kari Lake in Arizona governor’s race

Arizona voters have elected Democratic candidiate Katie Hobbs as the state’s next governor, defeating Kari Lake and dealing a blow to Donald Trump’s campaign to install loyalists in positions of power over election administration across the country.

The race was one of the most-watched contests in the country, as candidates who amplified Mr Trump’s false narrative that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from him – ahead of his assumed entry into the 2024 race – sought, and lost, critical state-level positions that could determine the outcome of those results.

Katie Hobbs defeats far-right Republican Kari Lake in Arizona governor’s race

Trump loyalist Kari Lake blocked from office in major blow to election denialist movement

Alex Woodward15 November 2022 02:25
1668478817

CNN and ABC News project Katie Hobbs wins Arizona governor’s race

Two more networks have called the Arizona governor’s race for Democrat Katie Hobbs. At around 9.20pm ET on Monday, ABC News and CNN projected that Ms Hobbs would defeat far-right Republican Kari Lake.

David Taintor15 November 2022 02:20
1668477826

Katie Hobbs increases lead in governor’s race with updates from Maricopa and Pima counties

Democratic candidate for Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs has increased her lead by several thousand votes as election officials from Maricopa and Pima counties update their counts with mail-in ballots that arrived on Election Day and were processed on Monday.

Ms Hobbs leads with 1,234,506 votes to Kari Lake’s 1,204,275 votes, according to updates from the secretary of state’s office.

Ms Hobbs’ lead has increased from roughly 26,000 votes on Monday morning to more than 30,200.

Alex Woodward15 November 2022 02:03

