Kari Lake – live: Republican visits Mar-a-Lago after vowing to ‘fight’ Arizona election results
Far-right candidate calls results ‘BS’ after falling short in governor’s race
Kari Lake is showing no signs of conceding after she was projected to lose the race for Arizona governor to Democratic rival Katie Hobbs.
The Donald Trump-endorsed Republican traveled to his Mar-a-Lago residence on Thursday, days after the former president announced his entry into the 2024 presidential race.
Ms Lake, who has dutifully embraced his false narrative of a stolen 2020 election, has sought to represent the state that birthed the “Stop the Steal” movement and was central to conspiracy theory-fuelled audits after Joe Biden’s victory.
In a video posted to social media on Thursday morning, she told her supporters she is “still in this fight” and made unfounded claims that a “broken election system” had “disenfranchised” “tens of thousands” of voters in the state.
Ms Hobbs told supporters at a victory rally this week that Arizona voters chose “solving our problems over conspiracy theories” and “sanity over chaos”.
ICYMI: Supreme Court rejects Arizona GOP chair’s attempt to block phone records from Jan 6 committee
Arizona GOP chair Kelli Ward is likely to have her phone records in the hands of the House select committee investigating the attack on the US Capitol.
She was among so-called “alternate electors” in a scheme to falsely declare Donald Trump the winner of the 2020 presidential election. The plot relied on a bogus legal theory involving a slate of fraudulent certificates from key states that falsely asserted Mr Trump’s electoral college votes.
On Monday, the US Supreme Court gave the committee the greenlight to access those records.
Republican officials in Arizona are demanding that Ms Ward resign after the party lost races for governor, attorney general and US Senate.
Jan 6 committee can access Arizona GOP chair’s phone records, Supreme Court rules
Kelli Ward is among so-called ‘alternate electors’ targeted by House committee’s investigation
ICYMI: Damning letter from Arizona GOP official demands resignation of state party chair
Under Kelli Ward’s leadership of the Arizona GOP, 2022 midterm elections will be the first in nearly 50 years that Republicans have lost a majority of statewide races.
Karrin Taylor Robson, a former member of the Arizona Board of Regents, called for Ms Ward’s resignation.
“Kelli Ward’s leadership of the Republican Party has been an unmitigated disaster,” she wrote in a damning letter on Tuesday.
“For the good of the party she claims to love, and for the future of the state that we all cherish, Kelli Ward must do the right thing,” she added. “Kelli Ward must resign as the Arizona Republican Party Chairman.”
Kari Lake receives standing ovation at right-wing think tank event at Mar-a-Lago: report
Kari Lake traveled to Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resident in Florida after her projected loss in the Arizona governor’s race.
She reportedly received a standing ovation at an event hosted by the America First Policy Institute, a right-wing group formed by Trump allies and former members of his administration, according to The Washington Post.
The group’s event on Thursday aimed to “ensure polices are prepared and finalized for new sessions of Congress and the state house.”
ICYMI: Election complaints flood Maricopa County hearing
Kari Lake and her campaign and allies urged people to attend a Maricopa County Board of Supervisors hearing on Wednesday night, where a round of public comments accused the board of being a cancer, issued threats and warnings, and demanded resignations.
The verbal attacks against the board and chair Bill Gates largely focused on printing issues that required county voters to place their ballots in a secure Box 3 that was designed exactly for those scenarios.
But it has been the subject of widespread disinformation and allegations of malfeasance – including from the state Republican party’s own chair and other Lake allies – despite repeated attempts from elections officials to debunk them and ensure that their ballots counted.
Kari Lake assembles legal team and launches website after losing election to allege voter suppression
Kari Lake has refused to concede in the race for Arizona governor and is intead assembling a legal team and launching a website to collect alleged evidence of voter suppression after her loss.
In a two-minute video posted on social media, the far-right candidate said she has “assembled the best and brightest legal team” to explore “every avenue to correct the many wrongs that have been done this past week.”
Over the last several days, her campaign has posted videos of people claiming that they experienced long lines and issues with ballot processing machines – problems that election officials have admitted were affecting roughly one-third of voting centres in Maricopa County, the largest county in the state.
In many of the videos, people admitted that they were ultimately able to cast their ballot.
But election officials have stressed that voters had several options to make sure their ballots were cast and counted, including voting at other polling places in the county – wait times were posted online – or submitting paper ballots in a secure box.
Kari Lake’s allies and the chair of the Arizona Republican Party, however, told voters not to use them. Republicans nationwide also have cast doubt on the legitimacy of early voting, mail-in voting and using ballot drop boxes, insisting that people only vote in person on Election Day.
Bill Gates, the Republican chair of the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors, blamed Ms Ward and other GOP officials for spreading baseless claims and exacerbating delays.
“This team, we have accepted our responsibility in this,” he said on Monday. “But I’m not willing to accept responsibility for issues that were caused by others. And it is clear to me that those lines were longer because leaders in one political party were spreading misinformation.”
Attorney general’s race separated by just 130 votes
Following an update from Maricopa County, Democratic candidate for attorney general Kris Mayes is leading Republican Abe Hamadeh by just 130 votes.
Ms Mayes has netted 1,249,949 votes to Mr Hamadeh’s 1,249,819 votes, as of 4.30pm ET, according to the secretary of state’s office.
That race is likely headed towards an automatic recount, which is triggered when the votes get within one half of one per cent.
Election officials debunk ‘corrupt’ election claims
Arizona and Maricopa County in particular are once again at the centre of right-wing conspiracy theories and allegations of election malfeasance as ballots continue to be processed and counted in the battleground state.
Far-right activists like discredited filmmaker Dinesh D’Souza also are reviving allegations of so-called “mules” dropping off multiple absentee ballots at drop boxes, which is legal in Arizona.
Before Election Day, a federal judge even ordered an activist to revoke false claims about ballot drop boxes and to post on her social media account what the actual law states after her group prompted stakeouts that harassed and filmed voters dropping off their ballots.
Katie Hobbs’ lead narrows as more ballots processed but Democratic candidate remains ahead by nearly 17,000 votes
Democratic candidate for Arizona governor Katie Hobbs remains the projected victor in the race, ahead by nearly 17,000 votes as remaining ballots are processed and counted, with nearly 100 per cent of counties reporting their results
Ms Hobbs leads by 16,934 votes, with 1,282,837 votes to Ms Lake’s 1,265,903 votes, according to figures from the secretary of state’s office as of 3pm ET on Thursday.
Kari Lake’s refusal to concede is splitting GOP factions: report
Her decision to pursue her legal options after her defeat in the Arizona governor’s race has fractured Republicans who want to move away from rampant so-called election denialism while its true believers continue to reject the outcomes of races they have lose.
“Kari Lake has lost the race in my opinion. There’s no way for her to have a pathway,” former Governor Jan Brewer told The New York Times this week. “If I was in that position, I probably would concede. Our democracy is so important to what our country and state stands for. We vote people in and we vote people out.”
Members of Turning Point USA, the far-right activist group that has backed Ms Lake’s campaign, have appeared skeptical about what comes next for the candidate.
During a broadcast this week, far-right state lawmaker Wendy Rogers told Turning Point’s Charlie Kirk “we wonder now if we were in echo chamber.”
“I don’t know. I’m just beginning to get some perspective.”
