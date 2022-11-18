✕ Close Kari Lake falsely claims rival Katie Dobbs has never been in lead in Arizona race

Kari Lake is showing no signs of conceding after she was projected to lose the race for Arizona governor to Democratic rival Katie Hobbs.

The Donald Trump-endorsed Republican traveled to his Mar-a-Lago residence on Thursday, days after the former president announced his entry into the 2024 presidential race.

Ms Lake, who has dutifully embraced his false narrative of a stolen 2020 election, has sought to represent the state that birthed the “Stop the Steal” movement and was central to conspiracy theory-fuelled audits after Joe Biden’s victory.

In a video posted to social media on Thursday morning, she told her supporters she is “still in this fight” and made unfounded claims that a “broken election system” had “disenfranchised” “tens of thousands” of voters in the state.

Ms Hobbs told supporters at a victory rally this week that Arizona voters chose “solving our problems over conspiracy theories” and “sanity over chaos”.