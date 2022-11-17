Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Karen Bass projected to beat billionaire Rick Caruso to become first female mayor of Los Angeles

The six-time congresswoman also becomes only the second ever Black mayor of the city

Graeme Massie
Los Angeles
Thursday 17 November 2022 00:39
Comments
Karen Bass reflects on mayoral campaign

Representative Karen Bass has been projected to beat billionaireRick Caruso to become the first female mayor of Los Angeles, and just the second Black person to hold the office.

The 69-year-old congresswoman defeated the former Republican businessman, who spent more than $100m of his personal fortune on the race.

Projections of Ms Bass’s win came on Wednesday afternoon after the latest results from LA County election officials put her at 53.06 per cent of the vote to Mr Caruso’s 46.94 per cent.

Ms Bass is a six-term US Congresswoman who represents California’s 37th congressional district, is chair of the Congressional Black Caucus and was shortlisted by Joe Biden to become his vice president.

She was endorsed by leading Democrats, including the president, vice president Kamala Harris, former president Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton.

Recommended

Mr Caruso, 63, took an initial lead on election night but as the counting of ballots has taken more than a week Ms Bass closed the gap before taking and staying in the lead.

Before the election, she said that once in office she would declare a state of emergency to deal with homelessness in the city, which impacts as many as 41,000 people in LA.

Ms Bass will replace incumbent Mayor Eric Garcetti, who could not run again, and is still awaiting confirmation as Mr Biden’s US ambassador to India.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in