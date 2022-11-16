Lauren Boebert – live: Republican under fire for ‘embarrassing’ tweet as she leads race by just 1,200 votes
Lauren Boebert has taken aim at Nancy Pelosi and called for the House Speaker’s ousting while her own future in politics continues to hang in the balance.
Republicans are just one seat away from control of the House of Representatives, with the balance of power potentially hinging on th eoutcome of Ms Boebert’s race among serveral others that have not yet been decided.
Ms Boebert’s race is still too close to call and it is unlikely that the outcome will be known until the end of the week – at the soonest. County clerks are waiting to process and tally ballots as overseas and military ballots postmarked by Election Day arrive, along with a deadline to fix mail-in ballots with errors.
The far-right Republican is currently leading Democratic challenger Adam Frisch by just 1,122 votes in what has shaped up to be an unexpectedly close race. The race could be headed for an automatic recount if neither candidate fails to win by a margin of more than 0.5 per cent.
Ballot updates expected on Wednesday
An updated tally in the still too close to call race between Lauren Boebert and Adam Frisch will be released on Wednesday, the deadline for counties to receive ballots from military and overseas voters.
But the next round of updates will not only include those ballots. County officials will also include some absentee ballots as well as ballots from service members and voters overseas.
“Our county clerks and bipartisan poll watching teams are taking great care with counting every vote, and we must be patient as we allow this process to play out,” Mr Frisch has said in a statement.
Wednesday is also the deadline for voters to “cure” their mailed-in ballots, a process to fix any issues with signatures or other issues.
The husband and wife duo who might’ve triggered the midterms’ biggest upset
It was one of the biggest shocks of the 2022 midterms. When the so-called “red wave” receded and it became clear that Republicans wouldn’t sweep statehouses and seats in Congress, an unlikely political upset was playing out in western Colorado.
As election night unfolded, far-right Colorado congresswoman Lauren Boebert, the Maga flamethrower who represents the state’s 3rd congressionald district, suddenly found herself in the fight of her political life.
Now, Ms Boebert’s race remains uncalled – an unthinkable outcome for the conservative firebrand who was expected to cruise to reelection.
If Ms Boebert ultimately goes down, Democrats may have a husband-and-wife political duo in Colorado to thank for flipping the seat blue.
The Independent’s Eric Garcia reports:
The secret behind the biggest upset of the midterms. No Biden, no Pelosi, no Schumer
Democrats in Pueblo County might unseat the biggest firebrand in the House, and they did it without the help national Democrats, Eric Garcia reports
Lauren Boebert used Trump and the Proud Boys to gain power. Now she’s getting personal to defend her seat
Before her election to Congress in 2020, Lauren Boebert first made headlines not as a politician but as a restauranteur. Her establishment, called Shooters, grabbed the public’s attention thanks to its wait staff openly carrying firearms during their shifts. She also refused to stop offering in-door dining during the Covid-19 pandemic.
During her campaign and congressional tenure, Ms Boebert has been criticised for saying she "hopes [QAnon] is true," closeness with the Proud Boys right-wing gang, and claiming she is "with the militias." She faced further scrutiny after aligning herself with the Capitol rioters on January 6 and tweeting "today is 1776" while Trump loyalists attacked the building and Capitol police.
Graig Graziosi writes:
Everything to know about Lauren Boebert
Ms Boebert has accused her opponent of ‘succumbing to blackmail’ while serving on the Aspen City Council
GOP’s Rick Scott to challenge Mitch McConnell for control of Senate caucus
Senator Rick Scott will challenge Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell for control of GOP leadership in the upper chamber, a move that comes days after Mr McConnell’s caucus failed to unseat a 50-vote Democratic majority in the midterm elections.
The Independent’s John Bowden reports from Washington DC:
GOP’s Rick Scott to challenge Mitch McConnell for control of Senate caucus
Move will likely have Trump’s backing as ex-president seeks to purge GOP of disloyal figures
Colorado secretary of state continues to count ballots
Colorado’s secretary of state Jena Griswold thanks election workers “who continue to ensure this election meets the high standards that Coloradans deserve” as results in the too-close-to-call race between Lauren Boebert and Adam Frisch could come down to outstanding military, overseas and “cured” ballots that are expected to be processed and counted in the coming days.
Adam Frisch attends orientation for new members of Congress as Colorado results are pending
Behind by roughly 1,100 votes, Colorado congressional Democratic candidate Adam Frisch will attend new member orientation in Washington DC as voters await the outcome of his contest against GOP incumbent Lauren Boebert.
The campaigns are reaching out to voters to help “cure” or correct any issues with mail-in ballots, such as signiature issues, as a slim number of outstanding ballots could determine the outcome of the race.
Mr Frisch said in a statement to The Denver Post that he is joined at the Capitol with “a handful of other candidates across the country from both parties who are still in very close, undecided races.”
“This happens every cycle and the invite list and process is run by non-partisan House administration,” he added.
Ms Boebert also appears to be fundraising for a potential recount. Following an automatic recount, if either candidate fails to get within .05 per cent of a victory, campaigns can request a recount that they would have to pay for.
“I told you all year, the Left would do everything that they possibly could to get rid of me,” she said in a fundraising post on Twitter last week. “As this race comes down to every last vote, I need you to help us ensure we have the resources to finish what we started!”
Colorado voters elect state’s first Latina member of Congress
Democrats just picked up an unexpected House seat in Colorado in a tight race that’s not the Boebert v Frisch contest.
Democratic candidate Yadira Caraveo is the projected winner in the race for Colorado’s 8th Congressional District, one of the newly drawn districts after the 2020 Census.
She will be the state’s first-ever Latina member of Congress. Her opponent Barbara Kirkmeyer conceded the race on Wednesday night.
Her victory brings Democrats up to 205 seats in the House. Republicans have 217 – one seat away from a majority.
Breaking: Kevin McCarthy wins GOP nomination for House Speaker
Republican House minority leader Kevin McCarthy is on track to be the next speaker of the House if the GOP wins another seat to take control of the lower chamber.
The California congressman was elected the nominee by a vote among lawmakers of 188-31.
Far-right congressman Andy Biggs was challenging Mr McCarthy for the role, which is currently held by Democratic congresswoman Nancy Pelosi.
As GOP prepares for taking control of the House, Jim Jordan wants to run the judiciary committee
Republican US Rep Jim Jordan is courting a position on the House Judiciary Committee for when, or if, the GOP wins majority control of the chamber.
Congressional Republicans have signalled that they want to investigate the FBI and US Department of Justice, with a 1,000-page Republican staff report from judiciary committee members alleging “a rampant culture of unaccountability, manipulation, and abuse at the highest level.”
Boebert blames close race on lack of enthusiasm and low turnout
Colorado congresswoman Lauren Boebert has suggested that the unexpectedly tight race in which she was predicted to cruise to re-election was due to lack of enthusiasm.
She is leading her opponent Adam Frisch by roughly 1,100 votes, or less than 1 percentage point.
“I don’t know if there wasn’t enough enthusiasm for our top ticket candidates for governor and Senate or what happened there,” the Republican told reporters last week, according to The Wall Street Journal, “but there was a lot of shifting in the votes.”
Colorado’s 3rd congressoional distrct spans the western part of the state across 26 counties. Its boundaries were redrawn last year during the once-a-decade redistricting process, but in a way that should be more favourable to the GOP.
It has not elected a Democrat to Congress since 2008. Ms Boebert won in 2020 by roughly 6 percentage points.
Roughly 323,000 votes have been counted in the race, which is more than 100,000 votes fewer than 2020.
She lost her home county by 6 points in 2020. This year, she is losing by 14 points.
