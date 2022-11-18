Trump news – live: Trump goes on 2024 endorsement resharing spree on Truth Social after announcement flops
Former president’s speech netted him few endorsements from the conservative mainstream
Donald Trump launches 2024 presidential campaign
Donald Trump has been frantically “retruthing” endorsements from far-right followers and fringe conservative figures after his announcement of another presidential campaign met with a lukewarm reception.
Mr Trump gave an uncharacteristically downbeat speech on Tuesday, delivered as more Republicans than ever are calling for their party to move on from him after last Tuesday’s midterms.
Meanwhile, at a town hall on CNN on Wednesday evening, former Vice President Mike Pence said he would not support a Trump return to the White House in 2024, saying he believed the US wanted “leadership to unite” the country.
He said he was “angered” by a tweet Mr Trump sent during the Capitol riot accusing him of not having the “courage” to delay or overturn the certification of the 2020 election.
And in New York, Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg choked up in court as he claimed he betrayed the Trump family’s trust in a tax dodge paid in company perks. The trial continues.
Editor’s letters: Will Trump and DeSantis end up destroying each other?
It seems clear to almost everyone except the former president that Ron DeSantis will run in 2024 and will likely win the Republican nomination, writes Holly Baxter.
Will Trump and DeSantis end up destroying each other?
It seems clear to almost everyone except the former president that Ron DeSantis will run in 2024 and will likely win the Republican nomination, writes Holly Baxter
‘Shut the f*** up’: Far-right figures lay into Trump after 2024 campaign launch
Some of former president Donald Trump’s most vocal — and most infamous — supporters are making clear they are decidedly not on board with his decision to launch a third presidential campaign after he announced his candidacy for president at his Palm Beach, Florida residence on Tuesday.
Andrew Feinberg reports.
'Shut the f*** up': Far-right figures lay into Trump after 2024 campaign launch
‘You had your chance, with a Republican House and Senate,’ conservative commentator Ann Coulter writes
Trump 2024: New York Post applauded for ‘Florida man’ coverage
Donald Trump is running for another shot at the presidency in 2024, but you may not have known that if you read the latest edition of the New York Post.
At a time when media companies could choose to use the former president’s foray back into electoral politics as a money faucet, the New York Post barely even mentioned Mr Trump’s return.
On Wednesday morning, the paper included a thin blue banner along the bottom of its front page teasing that “Florida Man Makes Announcement” — all the way back on page 26.
Graig Graziosi reports.
Trump 2024: New York Post applauded for 'Florida man' coverage
The paper’s owner reportedly made it clear the former president would seek a second term without his support
Even as a 2024 candidate, Trump criminal probes will proceed
Donald Trump‘s early announcement of his third White House bid won’t shield the former president from the criminal investigations already confronting him as an ordinary citizen, leaving him legally and politically exposed as he seeks the 2024 Republican nomination.
The Justice Department is pushing ahead with its probes. And with the midterm elections now mostly complete and the 2024 presidential campaign months away from beginning in earnest, federal prosecutors have plenty of time to continue their work even as Trump hits the campaign trail.
Read more:
Even as a 2024 candidate, Trump criminal probes will proceed
Donald Trump has officially declared himself a candidate for president, but that won’t shield him from the same criminal investigations that confront him as an ordinary citizen
Leading Republicans try to ignore Trump campaign launch
Leading Republican officials on Wednesday sought to ignore Donald Trump‘s formal step into the 2024 presidential contest, insisting there were more pressing priorities as GOP leaders grappled with the fallout of a major midterm disappointment.
Leading Republicans try to ignore Trump campaign launch
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is joining several leading Republican officials insisting that it’s much too early for the GOP to focus on the next presidential election
Time for ‘new generation of leaders’ says GOP megadonor
An influential conservative donor announced on Tuesday that he was not supporting Donald Trump for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, a stance that shows just how deep the fractures within the GOP may run after last week’s midterms.
Stephen Schwarzman, CEO of Blackstone, made the announcement in a statement to Axios.
“America does better when its leaders are rooted in today and tomorrow, not today and yesterday,” he told the news outlet.
Ouch.
Time for 'new generation of leaders' says GOP megadonor
Stephen Schwarzman’s search for new candidate illustrates deeper divide in GOP
Who went to Trump’s 2024 announcement? And who stayed away?
White House run on Tuesday night in a low-energy, dark, uninspiring speech that included few surprises.
The campaign announcement was criticised even before it began for its poor timing, so close to a heavily disappointing midterm election for Republicans, and ahead of a runoff election in Georgia that sees Trump-backed Herschel Walker face off against Senator Raphael Warnock in early December.
While most of the Trump family was in attendance, there was a distinct absence of Republican political leaders and sitting lawmakers, only a smattering of former administration figures, and — in a room of supposedly ardent fans — people were seen trying to leave before the former president concluded with longwinded remarks.
While an enthusiastic crowd did gather at Mr Trump’s Palm Beach home, where the FBI uncovered a trove of 11,000 illegally taken government documents, not everyone you’d expect was there.
Here’s who showed up in the ballroom at Mar-a-Lago, and who did not.
Who went to Trump's 2024 announcement? And who stayed away?
Why were so many of Trumpworld missing? Scheduling conflicts? Personal political ambition? Maybe the weather?
Four big lies that Trump told during his 2024 presidential announcement
Former president Donald Trump announced his third run for the White House in as many election cycles on Tuesday evening at his Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach, Florida.
The former president has told extensive and numerous lies throughout both his existence as a fixture in the New York City tabloids, a presidential contender, and then as an occupier of the White House. He continued that tradition on Tuesday evening even as he had a more pallid and restrained delivery than his usual mode of communication at raucous rallies.
Here are four major lies that he peddled during his presidential announcement.
Four big lies that Trump told during his 2024 presidential announcement
The former president’s loose relationship with the truth continues
Photo of Pelosi schooling Trump goes viral as she calls for more women in power
As Nancy Pelosi announced she will step down from the Democratic Party leadership, a photo of schooling former President Donald Trump went viral again.
Ms Pelosi also made a point of not mentioning Mr Trump in her remarks.
Photo of Pelosi schooling Trump goes viral as she calls for more women in power
Nancy Pelosi, 82, announced her departure as leader of the House Democrats on Thursday
Voices: Trump’s 2024 announcement proves it — he’s the weakest and most desperate he’s ever been
Ahmed Baba writes:
After spending a lifetime exploiting people and discarding them like trash when he no longer needs them, Trump is panicking as the same thing is beginning to happen to him.
Voices: Trump's 2024 announcement proves it — he's the weakest and most desperate he's ever been
After spending a lifetime exploiting people and discarding them like trash when he no longer needs them, Trump is panicking as the same thing is beginning to happen to him
