Donald Trump launches 2024 presidential campaign

Donald Trump has been frantically “retruthing” endorsements from far-right followers and fringe conservative figures after his announcement of another presidential campaign met with a lukewarm reception.

Mr Trump gave an uncharacteristically downbeat speech on Tuesday, delivered as more Republicans than ever are calling for their party to move on from him after last Tuesday’s midterms.

Meanwhile, at a town hall on CNN on Wednesday evening, former Vice President Mike Pence said he would not support a Trump return to the White House in 2024, saying he believed the US wanted “leadership to unite” the country.

He said he was “angered” by a tweet Mr Trump sent during the Capitol riot accusing him of not having the “courage” to delay or overturn the certification of the 2020 election.

And in New York, Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg choked up in court as he claimed he betrayed the Trump family’s trust in a tax dodge paid in company perks. The trial continues.