Midterm results – live: Republicans projected to take House as Kevin McCarthy wins initial GOP speaker vote
Republicans need 218 seats to claim a majority in the House of Representatives
Midterms: What happened?
Republicans are projected to have won a majority in the US House of Representatives with at least 218 seats, according to Decision Desk HQ. There are still 14 outstanding races, but it is believed that the GOP has taken the lower chamber of Congress.
The final outcome will likely see a very slim majority for Republicans making things difficult for party leadership, but Kevin McCarthy has already cleared the first hurdle toward being elected speaker by winning the nomination. He now faces a weeks-long battle to quell right-wing objections likely by offering concessions to the Freedom Caucus.
In an internal vote, Mr McCarthy received 188 votes, with 31 voting for other candidates. He needs more than 218 lawmakers in his corner when the new Congress convenes in January, likely only leaving room for a couple of votes to spare.
Meanwhile, the Democrats are now set to retain control of the Senate, securing 50 seats already with hopes of retaining another in a runoff in Georgia next month. Many Republican Senators have criticised their leader, Mitch McConnell, since the election, but others have blamed Donald Trump for their failure to retake the upper chamber.
Biden tempers expectations on abortion rights after midterms
President Joe Biden does not believe there are enough votes in the upcoming Congress to enshrine abortion protections into federal law following the pending results of midterm elections giving Republican lawmakers likely control of the House of Representatives.
Alex Woodward has the story.
Pelosi says ‘disgusting’ GOP reaction to attack on her husband may have influenced voters
Some Americans may have voted for Democrats to hold on to at least one chamber of Congress simply because of the growing ugliness of the conservative politcial movement, Speaker Nancy Pelosi suggested on Sunday.
john Bowden reports.
Kari Lake mocked after tweeting that Arizonans know ‘BS when they see it’
Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake continues to refuse to concede her race against Katie Hobbs, which was called by numerous news networks Monday evening after a batch of votes from Maricopa County further solidified her opponent’s lead.
Now, the Republican’s defiant message for her followers on Twitter is being mocked by Ms Hobbs’s supporters and Democrats around the country.
John Bowden has the story.
Voices: McConnell to blame for GOP Senate flop — but not for the reasons conservatives think
Conservatives are calling for his head for not supporting ‘ultra-MAGA’ candidates. But he blew their chances by confirming the judges who killed Roe v Wade, writes Eric Garcia.
Watch: Biden ‘incredibly pleased’ with voter turnout at midterms
Joe Biden says he is “incredibly pleased” with voter turnout as it was confirmed that the Democrats will retain control of the Senate for the next two years.
“I think it’s a reflection of the quality of our candidates,” the president said, as it was announced that Catherine Cortez Masto had won her seat in the Arizona midterm.
“I feel good and I’m looking forward to the next couple of years,” Mr Biden added, saying the Republican Party has to “decide who they are.”
Conservative pundits had confidently forecast a “red wave” in this year’s midterms.
Election-denying Republicans failed at state-level
Donald Trump’s endless grievances and a bogus narrative that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from him have fuelled dozens of Republican campaigns across the US, from local-level races to elections for governor and US Senate seats.
At least 145 Republicans who rejected the 2020 outcome have won their races in midterm elections for the House of Representatives, eclipsing the 139 House Republicans who objected to the counting of electoral votes in the aftermath of the attack on the US Capitol on 6 January, 2021.
But among the 94 races for statewide offices this year, only 14 candidates who have amplified election lies have won their races, according to analysis from pro-democracy group States United Action.
Alex Woodward reports.
Biden expresses hope Pelosi stays in Congress with leadership position - sources
US President Joe Biden has asked House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a fellow Democrat, to remain in Congress and to continue holding a Democratic leadership role, according to two sources familiar with the matter.
A Politico columnist first reported the conversation and the sources confirmed the accuracy of the account.
There was no comment on whether Pelosi responded to Biden.
Pelosi, 82, has long been under pressure from some pockets of her rank-and-file to step down and make way for a new generation of Democratic leadership.
But Pelosi has long been viewed as an effective leader and savvy tactician and has raised hundreds of millions of dollars for Democratic candidates over the past couple of decades.
Those are seen as attributes that could help Biden navigate the second half of his term, especially if Republicans control the House.
During former President Donald Trump’s term, Pelosi did not shy away from challenging him, especially during delicate negotiations over legislation. She famously ripped up his 2020 State of the Union speech to Congress, in a public display of disgust with that address, as she sat behind him on the House podium.
House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, 82, and Democratic Whip James Clyburn, 83, also have faced calls for capping their careers to make way for younger leaders.
Democrats appear headed toward losing their House majority, which they have held since 2019, as a result of the Nov. 8 elections. But ballots were still being counted and certified in several close races, which will determine whether Republicans actually have captured the House.
If Republicans do take over, they would try to win the January election for the speakership in a vote by the full House. That could open the door to Pelosi serving over the next two years as House Democratic leader if she decided to run for the post and won approval from her fellow Democrats.
Democrats are set to hold party leadership elections on Nov. 30.
If Democrats were to end up winning the House and maintain their majority, Pelosi conceivably could run for speaker or retire.
By Richard Cowan and Jeff Mason
Jan 6 was issue in Nevada says Senator Cortez Masto
Nevada’s reelected Democratic Senator Catherine Cortez Masto told CBS News that one reason for her successful reelection bid was the January 6 attack on the US Capitol.
She says it wasn’t just “kitchen-table issues” or abortion rights that garnered support.
She added that the Capitol riot as a topic: “Crossed party lines”.
“You couldn’t discount it,” she adds.
McCarthy faces high-wire act as Republicans close in on House majority
With Republicans closing in on a narrower-than-expected U.S. House of Representatives majority, their leader Kevin McCarthy took a step on Tuesday toward becoming speaker of the House, a job he has long coveted.
He may get another tough job as well - tightrope walker.
McCarthy, 57, is the presumptive favorite to replace fellow Californian Nancy Pelosi in January as House speaker - a job with a lot of clout and a lot of headaches. As speaker, McCarthy would be well placed to frustrate Democratic President Joe Biden’s legislative ambitions.
McCarthy overcame a challenge from hard-line conservative Representative Andy Biggs in Republican House leadership elections on Tuesday, winning a caucus vote by 188-31, according to a source familiar with the outcome.
McCarthy would only be elected formally as speaker when the new Congress takes office in January, presuming Republicans take the majority as expected.
Representative Steve Scalise, who was elected on Tuesday to serve as majority leader in a Republican-led House, shrugged off suggestions McCarthy could face hurdles when the House votes for speaker in January.
“The elections were intense. But we’re going to win the majority. And we talked a lot about what we’re going to do to get this country back on track. And that’s where our focus is,” Scalise told reporters.
But other Republicans said McCarthy could be in for a tumultuous journey to the speakership next year.
One of his most dedicated opponents, Representative Matt Gaetz, predicted as few as five Republicans would be able to block McCarthy’s candidacy in a narrowly divided chamber.
“It’s my expectation that we’ll find somebody in that room who doesn’t have five folks who want to vote against him. But it won’t be Kevin McCarthy,” Gaetz told reporters.
By David Morgan
McConnell blames ‘chaos’ candidates for GOP flop as Rick Scott says he will challenge him
Senator Rick Scott will challenge Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell for control of GOP leadership in the upper chamber, a move that comes days after Mr McConnell’s caucus failed to unseat a 50-vote Democratic majority in the midterm elections.
Mr McConnell held a press conference on Tuesday after a three-hour GOP conference meeting during which Mr Scott unloaded on the minority leader for what he depicted as a failure of leadership and a lack of direction for the caucus.
John Bowden reports from Washington, DC.
