Republicans are projected to have won a majority in the US House of Representatives with at least 218 seats, according to Decision Desk HQ. There are still 14 outstanding races, but it is believed that the GOP has taken the lower chamber of Congress.

The final outcome will likely see a very slim majority for Republicans making things difficult for party leadership, but Kevin McCarthy has already cleared the first hurdle toward being elected speaker by winning the nomination. He now faces a weeks-long battle to quell right-wing objections likely by offering concessions to the Freedom Caucus.

In an internal vote, Mr McCarthy received 188 votes, with 31 voting for other candidates. He needs more than 218 lawmakers in his corner when the new Congress convenes in January, likely only leaving room for a couple of votes to spare.

Meanwhile, the Democrats are now set to retain control of the Senate, securing 50 seats already with hopes of retaining another in a runoff in Georgia next month. Many Republican Senators have criticised their leader, Mitch McConnell, since the election, but others have blamed Donald Trump for their failure to retake the upper chamber.